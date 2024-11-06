VIDEO | Alex Pereira deals blows in body shot challenge wearing a bunny costume

Getting hit by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one thing, but getting hit by a bunny costume Pereira adds insult to injury.

Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 last month. Almost immediately after the win, the UFC matchmakers approached Pereira to potentially headline UFC 310, after Belal Muhammad’s withdrawal due to injury.

While Pereira reportedly won’t headline UFC 310 against top contender Magomed Ankalaev, he’s keeping busy away from the Octagon. He’s also healing up a hand injury he suffered mid-fight against Rountree, just before finishing him in the fourth round.

But, Pereira might’ve healed up faster than initially thought, as he took on a body shot challenge with a Brazilian YouTube star earlier this week. Unfortunately for the YouTuber, Pereira was wearing a bunny costume when he ate his body left hooks.