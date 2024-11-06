VIDEO | Alex Pereira deals blows in body shot challenge wearing a bunny costume

By Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2024

Getting hit by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one thing, but getting hit by a bunny costume Pereira adds insult to injury.

Alex Pereira

Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 last month. Almost immediately after the win, the UFC matchmakers approached Pereira to potentially headline UFC 310, after Belal Muhammad’s withdrawal due to injury.

While Pereira reportedly won’t headline UFC 310 against top contender Magomed Ankalaev, he’s keeping busy away from the Octagon. He’s also healing up a hand injury he suffered mid-fight against Rountree, just before finishing him in the fourth round.

But, Pereira might’ve healed up faster than initially thought, as he took on a body shot challenge with a Brazilian YouTube star earlier this week. Unfortunately for the YouTuber, Pereira was wearing a bunny costume when he ate his body left hooks.

Alex Pereira tests his injured hand in hilarious body shot challenge

Watch Pereira battle a Brazilian YouTuber below.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that Pereira seriously injured the YouTuber, but he was likely in immense pain for hours after taking on the challenge.

Pereira has surged into a UFC superstar during his unprecedented run inside the Octagon. He became the fastest to earn multiple UFC championships and is the first and only UFC fighter to win the middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

Before finishing Rountree at UFC 307, Pereira earned back-to-back knockout wins over Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka in 2024. He earned the then-vacant light heavyweight belt by finishing Procházka at UFC 295 last year.

Pereira is neck-and-neck with UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for ‘Male Fighter of the Year’ consideration. His lone UFC defeat was a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in his first and only middleweight title defense at UFC 287.

As Pereira prepares for a likely showdown with Ankalaev, he’s enjoying some downtime away from the Octagon. Once his hand fully heals, the UFC likely won’t wait long to announce his next title defense.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira UFC

