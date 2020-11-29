Pros react after Jake Paul sleeps Nate Robinson at ‘Tyson vs. Jones Jr.’ event

Tonight’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event was co-headlined by YouTube sensation Jake Paul taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul (2-0) had made his boxing debut back in August of 2018, on the same card that his brother Logan squared off with KSI. That evening, Jake picked up a fifth-round TKO victory over KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji.

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson (0-1) was making his boxing debut at tonight’s event. Despite his lack of experience, the former three-time NBA slam dunk contest winner was confident that he possessed the skillset required to best the Youtuber inside of the squared circle.

Tonight’s Tyson vs. Jones co-headliner proved to be a one sided contest. Jake Paul was able to batter Nate Robinson with big shots, dropping the former NBA player on multiple occasions. In round two, Paul landed a big punch that ended Robinson’s debut for good.

Check out how the pros reacted to Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson below:

“Nate’s from the hood he’s going to shake that off” 🥴 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 29, 2020

Lol — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 29, 2020

I want to box .@FloydMayweather. My title fight is postponed til February or March. I live in Vegas now. Let’s go! Mayweather Promotions!#TysonvsJones — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 29, 2020

Boxing fans are gonna be real salty when they realize Jake Paul was the best thing about this #tysonvsjones card — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) November 29, 2020

Considering Nate played in the NBA for an extended period of time I can’t imagine he made a significant amount of money to him tonight — Funky (@Benaskren) November 29, 2020

Looks like @nate_robinson just ordered the three-piece from Jake from State Farm. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) November 29, 2020

Prior to tonight’s contest, Paul revealed that he has been training with boxing world champions and doing well. With that, Jake is confident he has what it takes to be competitive with the likes of UFC stars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal inside of the squared circle.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing. These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to focus on elbows and kicks and jiu-jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense and all this extra stuff,” Jake Paul said to Barstool Sports. “I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregor’s they’re going to get the smoke and people will see. I have to prove myself. I’m talking a lot. I know I’m talking a lot but it’s because I’m confident.”

