Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. (Full Fight Highlights)

An exhibition bout between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlines tonight’s event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The highly anticipated Tyson vs. Jones contest headlines a six-bout fight card, which includes former NBA star Nate Robinson taking on YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson (50-6), now age 56, will be returning to the squared circle for the first time in fifteen years for tonight’s exhibition bout. In his most recent effort in June of 2005, “Iron Mike” stunned the boxing world by quitting on the stool before the seventh round of his match-up with Kevin McBride. The former heavyweight world champion last earned victory in 2003 when he Clifford Etienne by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) will be returning to the ring for the first time since February of 2018, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Scott Sigmon. The former four-division World Champion has gone 9-1 over his past 10 fights overall and will enter tonight’s bout with Mike Tyson on a four-fight winning streak.

Check out the highlights from tonight’s highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout below:

Official Result: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is ruled a draw

Tyson has already expressed interest in future exhibition bouts, throwing out names like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as potential opponents.

“I think they’re brilliant, man. They’re brilliant fighters, they could do so much for society and have exhibitions, and take the money from the exhibitions, because they’re such big crowd-pleasers, and they could help so many people,” Tyson said to BT Sport. “The homeless, the drug-affected. There’s so many people out there that we can do so much for, and it wouldn’t even be a 10th of their charitable heart to do something like that. In fact, fight exhibitions with me, and most of our charity would go to people who desperately need it.”

Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr. appears set on having his long desired fight with UFC legend Anderson Silva next.

“If everything goes well on Saturday night I’m almost positive Anderson Silva in a boxing match is next.”

