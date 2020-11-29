Tyson vs. Jones Results: Jake Paul sleeps Nate Robinson (Highlights)

Tonight’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event is co-headlined by YouTube sensation Jake Paul taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul (1-0) made his debut in August of 2018 on the same card that his brother Logan squared off with KSI. That night, Jake earned a fifth-round TKO victory over KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji.

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson will making his boxing debut at tonight’s event. The former three-time NBA slam dunk contest winner is confident that he possesses the skillset required to best the Youtuber inside of the squared circle.

Tonight’s Tyson vs. Jones co-headliner proved to be an absolutely one sided affair. Robinson’s gameplan appeared to involving throwing himself at Paul who promptly adjusted and began landing big counter shots. Eventually Paul would sleep Robinson with a big shot in round two.

Check out the highlights from Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson below:

Jake Paul is Coastal and Nate Robinson is the rest of the country pic.twitter.com/pWWOinVZbt — Barstool CCU (@BarstoolCCU) November 29, 2020

Prior to tonight’s contest, Paul revealed that he has been training with boxing world champions and doing well. With that, Jake is confident he has what it takes to be competitive with the likes of UFC stars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal inside of the squared circle.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing. These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to focus on elbows and kicks and jiu-jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense and all this extra stuff,” Jake Paul said to Barstool Sports. “I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregor’s they’re going to get the smoke and people will see. I have to prove myself. I’m talking a lot. I know I’m talking a lot but it’s because I’m confident.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 28, 2020