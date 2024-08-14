Kai Kara-France tears down Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “You’re in the wrong sport!”

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France believes Muhammad Mokaev got what he deserved after recently being cut by the promotion.

Kara-France will face former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg in the UFC 305 co-main event this Saturday in Perth. After more than a year away from the cage, Kara-France returns looking to snap a two-fight losing skid.

Kara-France’s return comes amidst a bizarre recent turn of events in the flyweight division. Mokaev, an unbeaten contender who seemed destined for a title shot, was cut by the UFC brass after a win over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

Kara-France, who has had some history with Mokaev, got the last laugh.