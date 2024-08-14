Kai Kara-France tears down Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “You’re in the wrong sport!”

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France believes Muhammad Mokaev got what he deserved after recently being cut by the promotion.

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev

Kara-France will face former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg in the UFC 305 co-main event this Saturday in Perth. After more than a year away from the cage, Kara-France returns looking to snap a two-fight losing skid.

Kara-France’s return comes amidst a bizarre recent turn of events in the flyweight division. Mokaev, an unbeaten contender who seemed destined for a title shot, was cut by the UFC brass after a win over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

Kara-France, who has had some history with Mokaev, got the last laugh.

Kai Kara-France blasts Muhammad Mokaev’s fighting style

During a recent interview on the FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Kara-France reacted to Mokaev’s UFC release.

“You got guys like Manel [Kape] and Muhammad [Mokaev], a lot of bark, no bite,” Kara-France said. “When you’re getting told by the UFC to stop shooting, because it’s a bit boring, you know you’re doing something wrong. It’s not a wrestling match and it’s not grappling. If you’re not here to hurt someone, you’re in the wrong sport! And it just shows you: I’ve had losses in my career, I haven’t thought in over a year. But my stock keeps going up because I come to fight, I’m not here to waste time and do the bare minimum to hug someone and win…

“That’s not the sport that we’re in, you have to go for it. You look at fighters like [Israel Adesanya], Dan [Hooker], Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier…these guys haven’t got these amazing, unbeaten records,” Kara-France continued. “They go out and just get stuck in, and that’s why they’re rewarded with big fights, more money, and the attention that comes with it. Because that’s what sells.”

As of this writing, Mokaev hasn’t responded to Kara-France’s comments. He recently claimed that he’s signed a new deal with an undisclosed promotion after a brief free agency.

Kai Kara-France Muhammad Mokaev UFC

