Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Dana White’s fighter pay stance: “All I can say or do is laugh”

The famed boxing promoter and former Golden Boy mainstay, Oscar De La Hoya, still hates UFC CEO Dana White’s disdain for fair fighter compensation.

De La Hoya, whom MMA Mania recently interviewed, gave his thoughts on how the UFC and White do business, why boxing is thriving in its current environment and the myths White has about the other side of combat sports.

“The only thing I have to say about that is I think I heard Dana White say something about, ‘These MMA fighters are not making more money in boxing.’ All I can say or do is laugh,” Oscar De La Hoya said. (H/T: Boxing Scene) “Like, are you kidding me? Why do you think MMA fighters are going into boxing and crossing over for the payday?

De La Hoya quickly mentioned that MMA fighters crossing into boxing is the new normal, as evidenced by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and his near-upset against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last October.