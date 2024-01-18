Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Dana White’s fighter pay stance: “All I can say or do is laugh”
The famed boxing promoter and former Golden Boy mainstay, Oscar De La Hoya, still hates UFC CEO Dana White’s disdain for fair fighter compensation.
De La Hoya, whom MMA Mania recently interviewed, gave his thoughts on how the UFC and White do business, why boxing is thriving in its current environment and the myths White has about the other side of combat sports.
“The only thing I have to say about that is I think I heard Dana White say something about, ‘These MMA fighters are not making more money in boxing.’ All I can say or do is laugh,” Oscar De La Hoya said. (H/T: Boxing Scene) “Like, are you kidding me? Why do you think MMA fighters are going into boxing and crossing over for the payday?
De La Hoya quickly mentioned that MMA fighters crossing into boxing is the new normal, as evidenced by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and his near-upset against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last October.
Oscar De La Hoya responds to UFC CEO Dana White
“When Dana White’s saying they’re not making more money, it’s bull****,” Oscar De La Hoya said. “They’re making tons of money inside of the ring in boxing. That’s the bottom line. That’s why you’re seeing Joshua with Ngannou. These guys are warriors.”
De La Hoya and White haven’t been on the best of terms over the last six years. While De La Hoya doesn’t respect White’s business practices, White quickly judged De La Hoya after he accused him of lying about the post-fight purses after Golden Boy MMA in Nov. 2018.
White and De La Hoya won’t see eye-to-eye on much of anything. While De La Hoya continues his duties as a boxing promoter, White, who has spearheaded the UFC since 2001, will look to continue to maintain the organization’s excellence in the coming years.
