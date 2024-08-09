Jake Paul announces he plans on qualifying for 2028 Olympics for boxing

By Cole Shelton - August 9, 2024

Jake Paul wants to add Olympian to his list of accomplishments.

Jake Paul

Paul has been a Disney actor, a successful YouTuber, and now a pro boxer. Since turning all of his attention to boxing, Paul has found a ton of success going 10-1. Now, after seeing the USA struggling in Olympic boxing, he says he plans on qualifying for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics, for boxing in Los Angeles. I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. I definitely probably added a couple more years to my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k. I’m going to do it, why not? 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first. Gold medal, you’re mine, brother. Being a world champion is first and foremost and second is a Gold medal,” Paul said.

Jake Paul’s announcement seemingly came out of nowhere but in order to qualify he will have to follow several steps. Paul must first qualify via USA Boxing matches, pass drug tests, and be accepted by the IOC. However, he does have a relationship with USA Boxing already, so he could very well at least get invited to the qualifying stages.

If Jake Paul does end up in the Olympics for boxing, it would bring plenty of viewers and attention to it, especially if he can win it all or end up with a medal. But, Paul must first qualify for the Olympics which will be easier said than done.

As for his pro career, Paul will return to the ring on November 15 against Mike Tyson. He is coming off a one-sided TKO win over Mike Perry back in July to extend his win streak to four. Paul is 10-1 as a pro with his lone loss coming to Tommy Fury. He has notable wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Ben Askren.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Paul

