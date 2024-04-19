Henry Cejudo says Bo Nickal is not ready for the top 10 at middleweight: “He’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion”

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s future and how long it will take for him to climb the ranks at middleweight.

Up to this point, it’s been a case of so far, so good for Bo Nickal in the UFC. Last weekend, he featured in the opening main card fight at UFC 300. He defeated Cody Brundage, doing so in pretty comprehensive fashion.

However, despite the win, many weren’t impressed – including Nickal himself. He criticized his own performance, noting that he believes he can do a lot better than that.

In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, the wrestling sensation Bo still has a long way to go at middleweight.