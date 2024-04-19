Henry Cejudo says Bo Nickal is not ready for the top 10 at middleweight: “He’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion”

By Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s future and how long it will take for him to climb the ranks at middleweight.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

Up to this point, it’s been a case of so far, so good for Bo Nickal in the UFC. Last weekend, he featured in the opening main card fight at UFC 300. He defeated Cody Brundage, doing so in pretty comprehensive fashion.

However, despite the win, many weren’t impressed – including Nickal himself. He criticized his own performance, noting that he believes he can do a lot better than that.

RELATED: Bo Nickal dismisses Khamzat Chimaev’s criticism of UFC 300 performance: “Who were you fighting at 5-0?”

In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, the wrestling sensation Bo still has a long way to go at middleweight.

Cejudo’s Nickal warning

“Don’t put that pressure on you, if you’re disappointed in your performance, because quite honestly, I do believe you could be a future champ at 185 pounds – but you are not ready for the top 10,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “If they put you up against big bodies like Marvin Vettori, who have good jiu-jitsu, big dudes and could also wrestle – even a guy like Paulo ‘Borrachinha’ (Costa) … I mean, he’s not quite ready for that top 10.

“I think at 185 pounds, he needs to go three rounds. He needs to understand that threshold because still him winning and beating these guys super early, if you want to be champion, how is it going to feel when you actually go five rounds against guys like Sean Strickland, Paulo ‘Borrachinha,’ Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier? That weight class is absolutely stacked. I think he needs to hold his horses. I think he’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

UFC 303: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024
Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz
Deiveson Figueiredo

TJ Dillashaw reacts to Cody Garbrandt’s submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300: “I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt’s submission defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria claps back at Max Holloway over BMF title talk: “If you don’t like the terms I’m sure Ortega will oblige”

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Ilia Topuria has fired back at Max Holloway and claims Brian Ortega could be getting the next featherweight title shot.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad 'fueled with hatred' for Leon Edwards over delayed UFC title shot: "I hate his guts!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024

Belal Muhammad has plenty of extra motivation to face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards after their recent social media banter.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Arman Tsarukyan made a mistake by not taking the title fight at UFC 302: "This sport moves fast"

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks Arman Tsarukayn made a mistake by not taking the title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway blasts Ilia Topuria for naming lone stipulation for accepting title fight: "That's un-BMF"

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
UFC

Daniel Cormier clarifies his stance on Alex Pereira knockout at UFC 300 after 'Big' John McCarthy addresses Herb Dean critics

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has cleared the air on his stance regarding Alex Pereira’s finishing sequence at UFC 300.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland promises to make 'dirty Brazilian' Paulo Costa bleed at UFC 302: "Brazil doesn't even like him!"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make Paulo Costa bleed in June.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, BMF
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria names the one stipulation he requires to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “If not, I’m going to fight with Volk”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is naming the one stipulation he requires to accept a fight with Max Holloway.

Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reportedly set to make boxing debut against influencer Elle Brooke at Misfits event

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Paige VanZant is reportedly set to return to combat sports in May.