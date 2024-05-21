Ben Askren: Conor McGregor ‘jealous’ of Khabib Nurmagomedov after latest scathing comments

Ben Askren: Conor McGregor “wishes he had respect” that Khabib garners

During a recent episode of Funky and the Champ with Daniel Cormier, Askren unloaded on McGregor for his ongoing mockery of Nurmagomedov.

“[Conor]’s going to be 80 years old and tagging Khabib [Nurmagomedov],” Askren said. “He’s jealous, of course! Absolutely, no doubt in my mind at all. He’s got all the money in the world, [but] deep down in his heart, what he wanted to be was the most respected fighting champion on planet Earth. No money can make up for that, that’s what Khabib is.

“Khabib is a fighting champion that everyone has a deep amount of respect for the way he lives his life, and Conor wishes he had that much respect for himself but he’s too busy with drugs and cocaine that he can’t control himself.”

As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t responded to Askren’s remarks, although it could be just a matter of time.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s careers will forever be linked after their UFC 229 clash. It was one of the most heated buildups in UFC history and featured a chaotic scene after Nurmagomedov won by submission.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s bad blood will likely never be thinned out. Askren believes McGregor’s hatred for Nurmagomedov stems from feelings of jealousy.