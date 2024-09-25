Mike Tyson vows to end the Jake Paul show on November 15 in Texas: “I started him, and I’m gonna finish him”

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

Mike Tyson is eager to put an end to Jake Paul when they meet in their blockbuster boxing match later this year.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Despite his age, Mike Tyson still seems to be pretty sharp on the boxing bags. With that being said, even with all the confidence in the world, there are some fans out there who have questioned his decision to take on Jake Paul in a return bout.

The veteran and former heavyweight champion of the world is set to battle Jake Paul on November 15 in Texas. The event will be broadcast across the globe on Netflix as Tyson attempts to roll back the years against the powerful ‘Problem Child’.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Mike issued a clear warning to his young opponent.

Tyson’s big plan

“I’m thinking of betting a lot of money on you,” he told Tyson.

“I think that’s a good idea,” Tyson responded before adding, “I had no idea you were a gambling man.”

“I am every once in a while,” Kimmel replied. “You know, I’m from Las Vegas, so especially on a boxing match, I will sometimes bet. I feel like I’m already invested in it, but I’m just thinking I can’t believe [Paul] is favored to win this fight.”

“Well, I’m 60 years old. He’s 27. So, I don’t know,” Tyson said.

“I started Jake Paul off,” he told Kimmel. “On my fight with Roy Jones, I allowed him to fight on the card, and I decided I started him. And I’m gonna finish him.”

