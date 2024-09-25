Dana White reacts after 8-1 underdog scores wild upset finish on Contender Series: “I love this sh*t”
UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to an 8/1 underdog scoring a big upset victory on the Contender Series.
As we know, the Contender Series has served as a great entry point into the Ultimate Fighting Championship for so many fighters. From former champions to top prospects, the show has produced some incredible talent over the years.
Dana White has been at the forefront of making that happen, as the CEO is the one who decides which fighters receive a contract. Sometimes things go to plan and the favorites get the job done, but in other instances, we see incredible upsets.
Last night, Danylo Voievodkin shocked the masses with a massive upset victory over Bailey Schoenfelder. When offering him a contract, White had the following to say.
There are a few new faces coming to the UFC 🚨@DanaWhite announces who from #DWCS Week 7 earned a contract with @Laura_Sanko! pic.twitter.com/Iew5mW3F4Q
— UFC (@ufc) September 25, 2024
White hands out more deals
“I mean, do we even have to do this one? You [Danylo Voievodkin] were an 8/1 underdog! 8/1 underdog! I love this s***. I love when guys come out and beat the oddsmakers. Oddmakers don’t determine heart, determination, how bad somebody really wants something, you do. You did it tonight my friend, welcome to the UFC.”
There’s something special about the Contender Series and that’s been the case for many years now. While The Ultimate Fighter can be a good way to put your name on the map, it doesn’t have the same appeal that it once did. Therefore, if it’s a case of winning one fight in impressive fashion in order to get your foot in the door, a lot of fighters will want to pursue that.
Do you agree with Dana White’s decision to give Danylo Voievodkin a contract? Who else excited you from this week’s action? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White UFC