Dana White reacts after 8-1 underdog scores wild upset finish on Contender Series: “I love this sh*t”

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to an 8/1 underdog scoring a big upset victory on the Contender Series.

Dana White, UFC 303

As we know, the Contender Series has served as a great entry point into the Ultimate Fighting Championship for so many fighters. From former champions to top prospects, the show has produced some incredible talent over the years.

RELATED: Kevin Lee reveals he’s willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC

Dana White has been at the forefront of making that happen, as the CEO is the one who decides which fighters receive a contract. Sometimes things go to plan and the favorites get the job done, but in other instances, we see incredible upsets.

Last night, Danylo Voievodkin shocked the masses with a massive upset victory over Bailey Schoenfelder. When offering him a contract, White had the following to say.

White hands out more deals

“I mean, do we even have to do this one? You [Danylo Voievodkin] were an 8/1 underdog! 8/1 underdog! I love this s***. I love when guys come out and beat the oddsmakers. Oddmakers don’t determine heart, determination, how bad somebody really wants something, you do. You did it tonight my friend, welcome to the UFC.”

There’s something special about the Contender Series and that’s been the case for many years now. While The Ultimate Fighter can be a good way to put your name on the map, it doesn’t have the same appeal that it once did. Therefore, if it’s a case of winning one fight in impressive fashion in order to get your foot in the door, a lot of fighters will want to pursue that.

Do you agree with Dana White’s decision to give Danylo Voievodkin a contract? Who else excited you from this week’s action? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen calls Jorge Masvidal "Thirsty" after recent Leon Edwards callout

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024
Matt Frevola
UFC

Matt Frevola planning to bring Fares Ziam into a "dogfight" at UFC Paris: "He will finally have an exciting fight"

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

Matt Frevola is excited to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier hints at desired UFC return opponent in one-word tweet

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier provided a glimpse into who he prefers to fight for his potential career-ending bout inside the Octagon.

Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland joins Alex Pereira for UFC 307 camp, sends a message to Dricus du Plessis

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is joining forces with Alex Pereira for the latter’s upcoming title defense in Salt Lake City.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Benoit Saint-Denis lays out his path to earn rematch with Dustin Poirier

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

Benoit Saint-Denis hopes to earn a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Alexander Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexander Volkov reveals knee injury, pulls out of UFC 308 rematch against Ciryl Gane

Josh Evanoff - September 24, 2024
Jon Jones and Dana White
UFC

Jon Jones' coach believes 'Bones' will likely retire following UFC 309: "This is a dangerous game"

Josh Evanoff - September 24, 2024

Brandon Gibson believes Jon Jones will likely walk away after his UFC 309 title defense.

Reinier de Ridder
UFC

REPORT | Former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder signs with UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder has reportedly inked a multi-fight contract with the UFC after a brief free agency.

Michael Chandler, Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler points out Arman Tsarukyan's recent hypocrisy over long title shot wait: "Pot, meet kettle"

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has questions for Arman Tsarukyan after the presumptive next title challenger’s planned wait for Islam Makhachev.

Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Diego Lopes calls for "very interesting fight" against Alexander Volkanovski

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

Diego Lopes is hoping to secure a number-one contender fight against Alexander Volkanovski next time out.