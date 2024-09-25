Dana White reacts after 8-1 underdog scores wild upset finish on Contender Series: “I love this sh*t”

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to an 8/1 underdog scoring a big upset victory on the Contender Series.

As we know, the Contender Series has served as a great entry point into the Ultimate Fighting Championship for so many fighters. From former champions to top prospects, the show has produced some incredible talent over the years.

Dana White has been at the forefront of making that happen, as the CEO is the one who decides which fighters receive a contract. Sometimes things go to plan and the favorites get the job done, but in other instances, we see incredible upsets.

Last night, Danylo Voievodkin shocked the masses with a massive upset victory over Bailey Schoenfelder. When offering him a contract, White had the following to say.