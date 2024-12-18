Stephen A Smith makes surprising Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul prediction
Stephen A Smith has given his prediction for the heavily rumored boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul.
As many of you would’ve heard, Conor McGregor has suggested that he will battle Logan Paul in an upcoming boxing match. Then, following that adventure, he plans on stepping foot back in the Octagon.
As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding how legitimate this news is. Some feel as if McGregor is just making this all up, whereas others could see a path forward in which he takes part in such a contest.
Now, the great Stephen A Smith has weighed in on the situation by providing a prediction for the hypothetical fight.
Smith predicts Paul to beat McGregor
“I think Logan Paul is going to beat him. I don’t think that Conor McGregor is a boxer, he’s a striker, so he’s sitting up there and he ain’t even throwing his jab, he’s pitter-pattering.
“You ain’t ‘clipping’ Logan Paul like that, you’re going to need more than that! We don’t know [what size gloves they’re wearing] but it doesn’t matter unless it’s pillows like 16 or 18oz, it ain’t going to work.
“I just think that Logan Paul is bigger, he’s a much bigger man and the more experienced boxer… Those big muscles are going to make you a bit slower and you’ve got to remember that Conor had quickness, he could catch you quick and clip you. That’s not going to be the case in the boxing ring.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
