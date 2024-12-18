Beneil Dariush’s MMA future at stake against Renato Moicano at UFC 311: ‘If I don’t have the ability to be champion, I would more than likely walk away from the sport’

By Fernando Quiles - December 18, 2024

Beneil Dariush’s pro MMA career could very well hang in the balance at UFC 311.

Beneil Dariush

Dariush is scheduled to share the Octagon with Renato Moicano inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18th. At the age of 35, Dariush is hoping to avoid his third loss in a row. He spent all of 2024 away from competition, and a win over Moicano would certainly serve as a major confidence boost for the soon-to-be 30-fight veteran.

A loss, however, could mean the end of Dariush’s career.

RELATED: BENEIL DARIUSH SET TO END LENGTHY HIATUS AT UFC 311 AGAINST RENATO MOICANO

Beneil Dariush Will Keep Fighting Until He Feels UFC Title Hopes Are Gone

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Beneil Dariush touched on the subject of retirement. As it stands now, Dariush remains hopeful that he can turn things around and capture UFC gold. If his UFC 311 bout with Renato Moicano proves him wrong, then retirement would become a more serious thought.

“I don’t know exactly when I’m going to retire,” Dariush told MMA Junkie Radio. “It’s one of those things where I’m going to be able to pinpoint to, ‘Hey, I’m 36. I’m done, I’m 37. I’m done.’” It’s really two things: Do I have the desire? Then the second part, which is just as important: Do I have the ability. Currently I feel like I have the desire, and I still feel like I have the ability. I don’t feel like I’m lacking, and I do believe I’ve gotten way better over the year. It’s been a really good year for improvement and growth.

“All that’s left is being actually able to prove it. Getting into that octagon and proving what I’ve been able to do. If I can do that, I’m going to continue to fight. If I can’t do that there’s obviously something missing, and you only get so many chances to fix it. It might be time to consider walking away from this. I have nothing against guys who fight for a long time, I have a lot of respect for these guys, but my desire was always to be champion. If I don’t have the ability to be champion, I would more than likely walk away from the sport.”

Dariush hasn’t scored a win since October 2022. He went from riding an eight-fight winning streak to suffering back-to-back first-round finishing losses. Those defeats came at the hands of Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, who are two top 155-pounders.

Can Dariush turn the tide against Moicano?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Beneil Dariush UFC

Related

Joaquin Buckley, Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley's latest callout at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024
Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington falls three places in UFC welterweight rankings after latest loss

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has fallen in the welterweight rankings following his defeat to Joaquin Buckley last weekend.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he isn’t a fan of the idea of Islam Makhachev facing off against Belal Muhammad.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

What's next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

The UFC ended the 2024 year with a solid Fight Night card in Tampa, Florida, which saw Joaquin Buckley take on Colby Covington in the main event.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.

Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington "bleed and suffer" at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024
Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor: "I'm not interested in fighting a rapist"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has no interest in facing Conor McGregor.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in UFC London main event in March: "It makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady wants a crack at Leon Edwards.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor reveals he's agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: "I will then seek my return"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov maps out final fights of Henry Cejudo's UFC career: 'I'm going to talk with Dana'

BJ Penn Staff - December 17, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he knows how Henry Cejudo should conclude his hall of fame-worthy UFC career.