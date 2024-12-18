Beneil Dariush’s MMA future at stake against Renato Moicano at UFC 311: ‘If I don’t have the ability to be champion, I would more than likely walk away from the sport’

Beneil Dariush Will Keep Fighting Until He Feels UFC Title Hopes Are Gone

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Beneil Dariush touched on the subject of retirement. As it stands now, Dariush remains hopeful that he can turn things around and capture UFC gold. If his UFC 311 bout with Renato Moicano proves him wrong, then retirement would become a more serious thought.

“I don’t know exactly when I’m going to retire,” Dariush told MMA Junkie Radio. “It’s one of those things where I’m going to be able to pinpoint to, ‘Hey, I’m 36. I’m done, I’m 37. I’m done.’” It’s really two things: Do I have the desire? Then the second part, which is just as important: Do I have the ability. Currently I feel like I have the desire, and I still feel like I have the ability. I don’t feel like I’m lacking, and I do believe I’ve gotten way better over the year. It’s been a really good year for improvement and growth.

“All that’s left is being actually able to prove it. Getting into that octagon and proving what I’ve been able to do. If I can do that, I’m going to continue to fight. If I can’t do that there’s obviously something missing, and you only get so many chances to fix it. It might be time to consider walking away from this. I have nothing against guys who fight for a long time, I have a lot of respect for these guys, but my desire was always to be champion. If I don’t have the ability to be champion, I would more than likely walk away from the sport.”

Dariush hasn’t scored a win since October 2022. He went from riding an eight-fight winning streak to suffering back-to-back first-round finishing losses. Those defeats came at the hands of Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, who are two top 155-pounders.

Can Dariush turn the tide against Moicano?