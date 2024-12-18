Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley’s latest callout at UFC Tampa

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman has responded to a recent callout from Joaquin Buckley following the latter’s win at UFC Tampa.

Joaquin Buckley, Kamaru Usman

As we know, Kamaru Usman is a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s also one of the greatest welterweights of all time, and if you don’t believe us, just go back and examine his reign of dominance as champion of the division.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley’s UFC 307 callout and KO prediction: “Take a number!”

Recently, we’ve seen plenty of new faces pop up at 170 pounds. One such example of that is Joaquin Buckley. He was able to defeat Colby Covington at UFC Tampa and after doing so, he called out Kamaru Usman – which is exactly what he did following his victory at UFC 307.

Now, Usman has given his thoughts on the possible matchup.

Usman responds to Buckley

“I feel like the hot chick at the bar, everybody wants a piece,” Usman said. “It’s almost like no one’s listening to what I’m saying. No one’s getting what I’m saying. I don’t care who it is. Shavkat [Rakhmonov], Belal, Ian [Machado Garry], Buckley, ‘JDM’ [Jack Della Maddalena], I don’t care who it is. One thing that I won’t do because I’ve done it for so long and too much, which is partially why I’m having to take this layoff, is compete when I’m not ready. When I am healthy, I don’t care who it is.”

“I remember watching the Buckley fight and I was drained from the whole card, but I remember watching going, ‘Oh, I like that fight. I really like that matchup,’” Usman said. “Covington took him down a couple of times. Obviously, me and Covington utilize the wrestling differently and how we approach fights. Most people know when I take you down, you’re not getting up unless I want you to get up, and so it’s different.

“I remember watching the fight and I’m going Buckley did great. First of all, shout out to Buckley, he did great for being able to go through a guy like Covington. With Covington having that long layoff, I don’t know how he’s going to show up, but everybody knows as the fight gets later, Covington gets a little bit more comfortable, so it was going to be how quick he was able to get the ring rust off and get going. Buckley didn’t really allow him to do that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Should this fight happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joaquin Buckley Kamaru Usman UFC

