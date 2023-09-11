Teddy Atlas explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Teddy Atlas On Where Israel Adesanya Went Wrong

On the ESPN post-fight show for UFC 293, Teddy Atlas served as an analyst. He explained the reasons why he believes Israel Adesanya struggled against Sean Strickland (h/t MMAFighting).

“In boxing and in my world, we would have been saying [Adesanya] needs to put the left behind the right hand,” Atlas said. “Because you can block so many, but then if you put enough together while the guy’s handcuffed, you can get to him, because when the guy’s blocking too many, he’s handcuffed too long, he can’t do nothing, [and] eventually, you get through.

“He didn’t put that extra punch together, and I’m taking nothing away, obviously, from Strickland, but that helped a little bit. And one other thing about Strickland, he doesn’t beat himself. There’s something to be said [for that]. He’s changed. I was even saying in my podcast, and I was even tweeting it out during the week where he’s changed. He’s made a transition, where he’s not the caveman no more. He’s got that club, but he don’t got the torch no more. He’s got a flashlight now.”

Adesanya may not have to wait long to try to avenge his loss to Strickland. UFC President Dana White has already shown interest in an immediate rematch. Not everyone is a fan of that idea.