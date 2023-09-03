Logan Paul responds to ruthless trolling from Dillon Danis: “I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him”

By Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Dillon Danis’ string of troll posts.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Paul and Danis are set to collide in a boxing match on October 14. While Danis is known for ruffling feathers, few could’ve anticipated he’d take things as far as he has going into this bout. The Bellator fighter has uploaded dozens of images showing Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, with other men. He even uploaded a NSFW video of Agdal, who talked about wanting to have sex.

Logan Paul On Dillon Danis’ Trolling

During an appearance on the “Flagrant” podcast, Logan Paul admitted that while Danis is good at trolling, he’ll get his comeuppance on fight night (h/t MMAFighting).

“Dillon hates me,” Paul continued. “I don’t give a f*** about him. I think he’s an excellent troll. I think he’s very parasitic, which is why I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him. That’s why I took the fight. I was like, ‘OK, I know this guy’s going to promote the f*** out of it. People are going to be interested, because if he shows up, I get to be the one [to teach him a lesson],’ and that excites me.”

Paul went on to say that Agdal has been handling the situation better than he could’ve anticipated.

“That’s the issue, my man. Poor innocent bystander, third party, female, who has nothing to do with this fight other than being my fiancée,” Paul said.

“You want to know something? … I did say to her, I said, ‘Nina, I’ve got to be honest, you’re handling this s*** like a warrior and I will compensate you accordingly with my winnings.’ Dog, she’s never experienced hatred in her life. All of a sudden, because she’s linked to me, this is my fault, I feel so bad, but she’s strong as hell, dude. It’s part of the reason, how she’s handling all of this, why I chose her to be my fiancée.”

While Paul vs. Danis is the plan, there’s a special clause in the bout agreement. If Danis pulls out of the fight without a legit reason, he will be fined $100,000. Former UFC fighter Mike Perry will be on standby as a backup plan.

