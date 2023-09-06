Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal sues Dillon Danis over social media trolling ahead of fight

By Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

It appears that the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is now in jeopardy.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ are slated to fight in October in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury. For Logan Paul, the boxing match will be his first since a June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. Meanwhile, the fight will be Dillon Danis’ boxing debut and first combat sports appearance since 2019.

However, it appears that the boxing match might now be off. Since the fight’s announcement, Dillon Danis has been very personal in his attacks towards Logan Paul. Well, he hasn’t really attacked the YouTuber as he has his fiancee, model Nina Agdal.

While Logan Paul happily proposed earlier this year, Dillon Danis has repeatedly attacked his relationship. The Bellator welterweight has slammed Agdal for having many previous partners. He’s posted several intimate pictures of the model with former boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY ISSUES VIOLENT WARNING TO LOGAN PAUL: “I CHANGE PEOPLE”

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal

Image via @Dillondanis on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Well, it seems that Dillon Danis’ posting has gotten him into a bit of trouble. As first reported by TMZ, Nina Agdal has sued the fighter for unspecified damages but wants no less than $150,000 in a settlement. In the court filings, Logan Paul’s fiancee stated that she’s suffered humiliation, emotional distress, as well as reputational harm.

Furthermore, she also accused Dillon Danis, or an associate of his, of hacking her Snapchat. Several of her private photos and videos were later posted to social media ahead of his fight with Logan Paul. In order to make the posting stop, Nina Agdal has filed a restraining order against the former MMA fighter.

As of now, Paul, nor Misfits Boxing has yet to comment on the situation. For his part, Dillon Danis released an unapologetic statement on social media.

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick praises Mike Tyson's involvement in Francis Ngannou training: "You feel the intensity"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez responds after being called out by Terence Crawford: “He's a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight”

Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Canelo Alvarez is responding after being called out by Terence Crawford.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Logan Paul

Logan Paul responds to ruthless trolling from Dillon Danis: "I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him"

Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Dillon Danis’ string of troll posts.

Logan Paul and Mike Perry
Logan Paul

Mike Perry issues violent warning to Logan Paul: "I change people"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

Mike Perry believes Logan Paul made a mistake in picking him as the backup for his boxing match.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claims ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Sean O’Malley is responding after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claimed that ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor

Logan Paul says Conor McGregor’s “drug problems” have left him disappointed as a fan: “I grew up really liking Conor”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023
Dillon Danis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis says he would "kill" Islam Makhachev inside two rounds if they fought: "I submit him"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has never been shy to share how he would do against certain fighters.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Gervonta Davis' trainer claims 'Tank' would KO Sean O'Malley in the first round if they boxed: "Tank would whoop his ass"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Kenny Ellis, the head trainer for Gervonta Davis, doesn’t think a potential ‘Tank’ vs. Sean O’Malley boxing match would last all that long.

Dillon Danis, Ben Askren
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis explains why Mike Perry being the backup fighter and having faceoff with Logan Paul "bothers” him

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

Dillon Danis isn’t a fan of Logan Paul hyping up Mike Perry as the backup fighter for their boxing match.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
Oleksandr Usyk

Daniel Dubois plans to appeal knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk following controversial low blow foul: “I’ve been cheated”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Daniel Dubois is not happy about what transpired in his world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk.