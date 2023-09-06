Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal sues Dillon Danis over social media trolling ahead of fight

It appears that the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is now in jeopardy.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ are slated to fight in October in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury. For Logan Paul, the boxing match will be his first since a June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. Meanwhile, the fight will be Dillon Danis’ boxing debut and first combat sports appearance since 2019.

However, it appears that the boxing match might now be off. Since the fight’s announcement, Dillon Danis has been very personal in his attacks towards Logan Paul. Well, he hasn’t really attacked the YouTuber as he has his fiancee, model Nina Agdal.

While Logan Paul happily proposed earlier this year, Dillon Danis has repeatedly attacked his relationship. The Bellator welterweight has slammed Agdal for having many previous partners. He’s posted several intimate pictures of the model with former boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

Well, it seems that Dillon Danis’ posting has gotten him into a bit of trouble. As first reported by TMZ, Nina Agdal has sued the fighter for unspecified damages but wants no less than $150,000 in a settlement. In the court filings, Logan Paul’s fiancee stated that she’s suffered humiliation, emotional distress, as well as reputational harm.

Furthermore, she also accused Dillon Danis, or an associate of his, of hacking her Snapchat. Several of her private photos and videos were later posted to social media ahead of his fight with Logan Paul. In order to make the posting stop, Nina Agdal has filed a restraining order against the former MMA fighter.

As of now, Paul, nor Misfits Boxing has yet to comment on the situation. For his part, Dillon Danis released an unapologetic statement on social media.

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?