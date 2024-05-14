REPORT | Floyd Mayweather set to return in Mexico in rematch against heated rival

By Josh Evanoff - May 14, 2024

The great Floyd Mayweather is reportedly set to once again return to the boxing ring.

‘Money’ is in an incredibly weird position in his career, and overall life. Floyd Mayweather famously retired from professional boxing after a knockout victory over Conor McGregor in August 2017. However, the boxer hasn’t stayed away from the ring. Instead, Mayweather has been competing in exhibition matches.

For the unaware, exhibition boxing matches are more akin to a sparring session than an actual fight. They don’t go on either man’s professional record and occasionally use bigger gloves and even headgear. In his exhibitions, Mayweather has generally opted to face MMA fighters such as John Gotti III, or YouTubers such as Logan Paul and Deji.

However, Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition will be against a familiar face. According to a recent report from ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez on social media, ‘Money’ will be returning to the boxing ring on August 24th in Mexico. There, he will face former rival Victor Ortiz in a rematch of sorts. The two first met in September 2011.

Floyd Mayweather

Image via @floydmayweather on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Floyd Mayweather reportedly set to face Victor Ortiz in exhibition boxing match in August

That night was a very controversial one for the longtime champion. For the early rounds of the contest, ‘Vicious’ tried to get on the inside, but was being consistently tagged by Floyd Mayweather. In round four, Ortiz got the boxing legend into the corner and began finding some success. However, that success was incredibly brief.

The two wound up being separated after Floyd Mayweather was headbutted by Victor Ortiz. The latter apologized before and after the separation. Ortiz hugged Mayweather after the action was interrupted, and then turned his head to look at referee Joe Cortez. That allowed the legendary boxer to land a picture-perfect shot that dropped ‘Vicious’, and secure a fourth-round knockout win.

Over a decade later, the two are set to run it back in an exhibition boxing match. Since his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2011, things haven’t gone very well for Victor Ortiz. The 37-year-old has gone 4-4-1 inside the ring, last scoring a unanimous decision victory over Todd Manuel in May 2022.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you think will win in this exhibition rematch? Victor Ortiz or Floyd Mayweather?

