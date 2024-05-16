Fight fans accuse Jake Paul of being on steroids following “thicc” photo release

By Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Fight fans are accusing Jake Paul of being on steroids following his ‘thicc’ photo release.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul is preparing for his upcoming boxing match with Mike Tyson on Saturday, July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“The Problem Child” took to ‘X‘ with a short video of himself and the caption:

“THICC”

In the video Paul is looking ‘hulk-like’ in his move to heavyweight status for his bout with ‘Iron Mike’.

Jake Paul spoke about his move to heavyweight at ‘the kickoff press conference ‘saying:

“I’m a natural born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do: to move up into this weight class. I’m going to show Mike who has more power because he’s underestimating me. I think everyone else is underestimating me and I believe that I hit harder. I know it’s going to be tough. I know I’m going to have to fight through adversity. I know I might even go to the canvas. I’m scared, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not about the fear stopping me. It’s about going into it, even though I am scared. That’s what true bravery is.”

While some are believing that the 27-year-old looks great, others are making comments that Jake Paul has turned to steroids in order to obtain his dramatic body transformation.

Below are some of the comments fans are making concerning Pauls’ new look:

“Bro juiced up.”

“On every steroid known to man.”

“The juice is loose.”

“Tren, test and Dbol!”

“Performance Enhancing Drugs.”

“This just screams roids you don’t gain this especially his chest area in that short amount of time.”

“ROIDD.”

Jake Paul has a professional record of 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss.

Mike Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the bout, has 50 wins (44 by KO) and 6 losses in the ring.

What do you think of Paul’s new physique? Do you believe he’s on steroids?

Who do you think will win on July 20th – Paul or Tyson?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

