Jorge Masvidal blames “f**king idiot” Nate Diaz for shift in fight date

Masvidal criticizes Diaz

“You don’t want to go up against other dates and other fight events,” Masvidal told ESPN. “Especially you don’t want to go up against the UFC. So, from the beginning, I was trying to switch the date. Nate’s a f*cking idiot. He was adamant about staying on that date because he’s not a UFC employee no more and (saying) ‘I don’t have to do nothing for the UFC’ and this and that.

“It just doesn’t make sense, especially when I know Nate thinks he’s a boxer now because he boxed the Jake Paul guy, but he’s not a boxer. He doesn’t have a boxing fanbase. The fanbase that he has is from MMA, from UFC. So, why go up against our own fanbase? Me as a promoter, I’m thinking I don’t even want to do it. I know a lot of fight fans would buy both or watch both events, but in my opinion, why even do it if there were dates that weren’t conflicting?”

“I don’t like that another month and a week got added to this already long training camp,” Masvidal said. “In hindsight, it doesn’t really matter because I’m making the transition from one sport to another. So the more time I get to practice and perfect my craft and sharpen my tools, it doesn’t hurt me or bother me the least bit. Now Nate Diaz’s ass is somebody that does bother me, and I want to f*ck him up.

“We could have had this fight at an earlier date, but this guy’s such a f*cking diva and a f*cking coward that he wouldn’t want to fight in Miami, didn’t want to fight in Texas because things didn’t go his way in Texas when he fought Jake Paul, didn’t want to fight in New York, didn’t want to fight in California unless it was in his hometown. I’m here pent up, frustrated, training my ass off every day just to get in there with this guy and f*cking hurt him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

