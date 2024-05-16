Jorge Masvidal blames “f**king idiot” Nate Diaz for shift in fight date

By Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has blamed rival Nate Diaz for their fight date having to be pushed back.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch

As we know, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are scheduled to square off in a blockbuster boxing match. The contest was initially set to go down on June 1, meaning it would’ve directly competed with UFC 302.

RELATED: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match moved to new fight date, avoids UFC 302 conflict

Now, however, it’ll take place on July 6. In a recent interview, ‘Gamebred’ spoke candidly about the bout being moved and why he blames Nate.

Masvidal criticizes Diaz

“You don’t want to go up against other dates and other fight events,” Masvidal told ESPN. “Especially you don’t want to go up against the UFC. So, from the beginning, I was trying to switch the date. Nate’s a f*cking idiot. He was adamant about staying on that date because he’s not a UFC employee no more and (saying) ‘I don’t have to do nothing for the UFC’ and this and that.

“It just doesn’t make sense, especially when I know Nate thinks he’s a boxer now because he boxed the Jake Paul guy, but he’s not a boxer. He doesn’t have a boxing fanbase. The fanbase that he has is from MMA, from UFC. So, why go up against our own fanbase? Me as a promoter, I’m thinking I don’t even want to do it. I know a lot of fight fans would buy both or watch both events, but in my opinion, why even do it if there were dates that weren’t conflicting?”

“I don’t like that another month and a week got added to this already long training camp,” Masvidal said. “In hindsight, it doesn’t really matter because I’m making the transition from one sport to another. So the more time I get to practice and perfect my craft and sharpen my tools, it doesn’t hurt me or bother me the least bit. Now Nate Diaz’s ass is somebody that does bother me, and I want to f*ck him up.

“We could have had this fight at an earlier date, but this guy’s such a f*cking diva and a f*cking coward that he wouldn’t want to fight in Miami, didn’t want to fight in Texas because things didn’t go his way in Texas when he fought Jake Paul, didn’t want to fight in New York, didn’t want to fight in California unless it was in his hometown. I’m here pent up, frustrated, training my ass off every day just to get in there with this guy and f*cking hurt him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos calls for the UFC remove him from the lightweight rankings, requests July return

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria says he “already has a date” for UFC Spain

Susan Cox - May 15, 2024

Ilia Topuria is saying that he ‘already has a date’ for UFC Spain.

Diego Ferreira
UFC

Diego Ferreira believes Mateusz Rebecki's corner should have stopped the fight to save him, eyes Bobby Green next

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Diego Ferreira wasn’t surprised he was such a big underdog to Mateusz Rebecki at UFC St. Louis, but despite that, he thought it was a good matchup for him.

Edson Barboza and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Edson Barboza believes he's the "one guy" who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Edson Barboza believes he deserves to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title his next time out.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland rips ‘weak f****** man’ Paulo Costa for not signing contract just weeks before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is furious amidst Paulo Costa’s alleged refusal to sign his contract for their UFC 302 co-main event bout.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown reveals his favorite UFC memory after recent retirement announcement

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024
Michel Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Michel Pereira rescues trapped dogs in latest Brazil flood recovery efforts

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC middleweight star Michel Pereira rescued several dogs from flooded homes in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vows to end influencer boxing after facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: "I'm going to knock every single one of them out"

Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ready to put influencer boxing to an end.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | UFC star Merab Dvalishvili uninjured in serious car accident in New York

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili walked away unharmed after a serious car accident in New York.

Daniel Cormier and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Daniel Cormier unloads on Joaquin Buckley in heated exchange: "Shut up p***y"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Daniel Cormier has taken aim at Joaquin Buckley over his recent comments.