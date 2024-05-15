Darren Till books pro boxing debut on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard

By Susan Cox - May 15, 2024

Darren Till has booked his pro-boxing debut on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.

Darren Till

The former UFC welterweight title challenger, Till, will meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53 wins (34 by KO), 6 losses) in a six round, 190-pound bout on Saturday, July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Till vs. Chavez will piggyback on the headliner of Jake Paul (9 wins (6 by KO), 1 loss) vs. Mike Tyson (50 wins (44 by KO), 6 losses), which will stream live on Netflix on July 20th.

The British fighter, Till (18-5 MMA), parted ways with the UFC in March of 2023 after losing 5 of his last 6 bouts in the Octagon.

In a statement, Darren Till shared the news of his boxing debut saying:

“I’m very happy to be a part of this event. Paul vs. Tyson is going to be one of the biggest events of our generation, and to make my professional boxing debut on it is brilliant. I’m very happy with my opponent.”

Continuing, the 31-year-old said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ve been a fan of his father for many years, and I’ve been a fan of Chavez Jr. too – he is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it: I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on Saturday, July 20 in Texas.”

Chavez Jr. responded to the news of the boxing bout opposite Darren Till in a statement saying:

“I’m excited to return to the ring after some time off, and I’m motivated and eager to reestablish myself as one of the greats. I was the first Mexican middleweight champion in the history of Mexico and want to prove that I can again become a champion. My return to the ring at this historic event is an honor.”

The current lineup for Paul vs. Tyson on Netflix is:

  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
  • Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till
  • Floyd Schofield vs. H20 Sylve

Will you be watching? Are you excited to see Till make his boxing debut? Any predictions for the Paul vs Tyson bout?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

