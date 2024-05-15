Tyson Fury believes beating Oleksandr Usyk makes him the greatest heavyweight of all time

By Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

Tyson Fury believes he can cement himself as the greatest heavyweight of all time with a win over Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

Tyson Fury

Fury and Usyk are set to unify the heavyweight division in one of the biggest fights in boxing history. Heading into the bout, the oddsmakers have it as a pick’em, and Fury agrees as he calls Usyk the best fighter he has ever faced.

“I think he’s the best opponent I’ve ever faced, because I’ve fought world heavyweight champions before or undefeated people before, I’ve fought Olympic gold medals before, but I’ve never fought a two-weight world champion before. So I think that puts him at the top of it all,” Fury said to DAZN.

It is high praise for Fury given that he has fought some of the who’s who of the heavyweight division. But, with Fury thinking Usyk is the best fighter he’s ever fought, he knows beating him does wonders for his career. Not only would Fury become the unified champion for the second time in his career, but he believes a win would cement himself as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

“I think this win puts me at number one, barring none. Beating Usyk now puts me number one status of all time,” Fury added.

If Tyson Fury does beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in Saudi Arabia to become the unified heavyweight champion he will no doubt be in the running to be considered the best heavyweight ever. Fury has never lost in his career and would be a two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world.

Tyson Fury enters the bout with a record of 34-0-1 and is coming off a split decision win over Francis Ngannou. He is currently the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury holds notable wins over Deontay Wilder, twice, Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and Dillian Whyte among others.

