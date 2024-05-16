Watch: Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia’s heated FaceTime call as fight talks ramp up: ‘I will murder you!”

Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia verbally spar on Jake Paul’s podcast

Watch O’Malley and Garcia’s impromptu FaceTime on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast below.

Garcia’s most recent win over WBC titleholder Devin Haney has been clouded by a positive VADA test for Ostarine. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if the Haney result will be overturned as Garcia fights to clear his name.

Before the win over Haney, Garcia defeated Oscar Duarte in December. Just a few months earlier, O’Malley earned the UFC bantamweight title by finishing Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

If an O’Malley vs. Garcia crossover fight happens, it’ll be one of the biggest since the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather crossover in 2017. Mayweather defeated McGregor in their coined ‘money fight’ in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White could be a massive obstacle in making the crossover fight happen. However, O’Malley met with the UFC brass in recent weeks and teased ‘big things’ for his future.

O’Malley and Garcia are two of the biggest combat sports stars at present, and their recent FaceTime adds fuel to the fire of a potential crossover. For now, we await if the fantasy fight will become a reality.