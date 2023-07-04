Conor McGregor says he is “well in preparation” for his upcoming fight

By Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

Conor McGregor is getting ready for his UFC return.

Conor McGregor

McGregor has not fought since July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Since then, ‘Notorious’ has removed himself from the USADA testing pool and has been busy rehabbing his leg. Although it has been two years since he fought, McGregor has been adamant he will fight again, and will likely face Michael Chandler – who is the opposing coach on TUF 31.

Not only is Conor McGregor adamant he will return, but Michael Chandler has also been vocal in thinking the fight will happen this year.

“I think Conor’s coming back. I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of, I’m doing the Ultimate Fighter, I’m fighting Michael Chandler, oh, by the way, never mind. I’m not coming back. All I know is I’m controlling the controllable, and either way, I’m gonna keep on moving forward, and I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months, and it’s going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen, and I’m gonna go out there and knock him out within the first two rounds,” Chandler recently said about fighting McGregor.

Although both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are confident the fight will happen, it’s uncertain if the Irishman has enrolled in USADA. However, McGregor took to social media to announce he is in preparation for his return fight.

“I look forward to my upcoming fight. I am well in preparation,” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

If Conor McGregor is in preparation for his next fight, it likely means he is targeting a December return. However, the UFC hasn’t announced the scrap, so whether or not it will come to fruition is uncertain. But, all signs point to McGregor fighting again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

