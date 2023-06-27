Elon Musk accepts training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre: “Let’s do it”

By Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

Elon Musk has seemingly accepted a training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre for his rumored fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk and Georges St-Pierre

Over the course of the last week or so, combat sports fandom has been a strange place to be. The reason, obviously, is that people can’t stop talking about a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The tech giants, who run Twitter and Facebook respectively, have shown interest in a fight with one another. It’s been well-documented that Zuckerberg has trained to an extent, but nobody knows what the fighting credentials of Musk are.

As such, Georges St-Pierre recently offered his services to the billionaire with the following message.

“@elonmusk I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg”

Musk, surprisingly, appears to be open to the idea.

Musk and St-Pierre align

“Ok, let’s do it. Did a practice round tonight with @lexfridman”

We live in an incredibly strange time and we don’t think that’s outlandish to say. In MMA, that’s particularly accurate, as it has been since the sport first got off the ground.

UFC president Dana White has also made it known that he’s genuinely willing to entertain this idea. He’s claimed that it wouldn’t be a gimmick fight, although many have since disagreed.

Georges St-Pierre, as we know, has been retired from MMA for a good few years now. However, he still loves the game, so we wouldn’t be at all shocked to see training footage between the two.

Are you excited by the idea of Elon Musk and Georges St-Pierre training together? If you had to give it a percentage, how likely are we to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

