Elon Musk accepts training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre: “Let’s do it”

Elon Musk has seemingly accepted a training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre for his rumored fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Over the course of the last week or so, combat sports fandom has been a strange place to be. The reason, obviously, is that people can’t stop talking about a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The tech giants, who run Twitter and Facebook respectively, have shown interest in a fight with one another. It’s been well-documented that Zuckerberg has trained to an extent, but nobody knows what the fighting credentials of Musk are.

As such, Georges St-Pierre recently offered his services to the billionaire with the following message.

“@elonmusk I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg”

Musk, surprisingly, appears to be open to the idea.