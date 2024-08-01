Pro fighters make their picks for Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
On the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi, a highly-anticipated welterweight bout goes down as Tony Ferguson takes on Michael Chiesa. Heading into the fight, Ferguson is a massive +420 underdog while ‘The Maverick’ is a -720 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the fight. Although many pros want to see Ferguson get the win and end his losing streak, the majority of pros expect Chiesa to use his wrestling and size to control ‘El Cucuy’ on the ground.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa:
Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I would rather Ferguson win that. I don’t know if he will. I do think he can submit Chiesa. Hopefully, he wins and he stops and can go out on top. I’m rooting for him.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Michael Chiesa. Tony Ferguson hasn’t won a fight in years and he doesn’t look like the same guy. I think Chiesa can control him on the ground.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Michael Chiesa. I think Tony Ferguson is done in this sport, unfortunately. He could catch Chiesa with a submission, but I don’t see it happening.
Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: Both are on losing streaks, but Chiesa is the better fighter at this time. I think he takes Ferguson down and can hold him, especially at welterweight he can use his size. I’d like to see Tony get the win and go out on top, I just don’t think it will happen.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I have to go with Chiesa. Ferguson is on the losing streak for a reason. He will have a hard time with Chiesa’s grappling and his size and strength.
***
Fighters picking Tony Ferguson: Damon Jackson
Fighters picking Michael Chiesa: Julian Erosa, Dustin Jacoby, Brian Kelleher, Cody Brudnage
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Michael Chiesa Tony Ferguson UFC