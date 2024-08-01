Pro fighters make their picks for Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa:

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I would rather Ferguson win that. I don’t know if he will. I do think he can submit Chiesa. Hopefully, he wins and he stops and can go out on top. I’m rooting for him.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Michael Chiesa. Tony Ferguson hasn’t won a fight in years and he doesn’t look like the same guy. I think Chiesa can control him on the ground.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Michael Chiesa. I think Tony Ferguson is done in this sport, unfortunately. He could catch Chiesa with a submission, but I don’t see it happening.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: Both are on losing streaks, but Chiesa is the better fighter at this time. I think he takes Ferguson down and can hold him, especially at welterweight he can use his size. I’d like to see Tony get the win and go out on top, I just don’t think it will happen.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I have to go with Chiesa. Ferguson is on the losing streak for a reason. He will have a hard time with Chiesa’s grappling and his size and strength.

