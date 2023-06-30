KSI issues Tommy Fury ultimatum to sign contract: “You’re meant to be the fighter!”

It appears that YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI might not be boxing Tommy Fury next after all.

‘The Nightmare’ has been out of the ring since May, when he faced Joe Fournier. The bout was expected to be the biggest test of his career thus far, but the Brit passed with flying colors. KSI wound up scoring a second-round knockout win, immediately having a face-off with Tommy Fury following the bout.

The athletic commission later overturned the result to a no-contest, as KSI landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Nonetheless, the YouTuber had no intention of facing Joe Fournier in a rematch, again stating that he wanted to face ‘TNT’. For his part, Tommy Fury is fresh off his decision win over Jake Paul in February.

In recent weeks, both KSI and Tommy Fury have given positive updates regarding the contest. For his part, the latter recently stated that he was looking to finalize the bout soon. However, the YouTuber has now blasted Tommy Fury in a recent YouTube video, accusing him of walking back their verbal agreements.

Furthermore, KSI added that the cruiserweight only has a few days left to accept his offer. In the video, he added that the boxer’s issue seems mainly tied up to the weight class.

“We agreed on all of that, and then you decided to move the goalposts yet again,” KSI stated in a recent video. “Now you’re demanding that we fight at 185, or we’re not fighting at all. Like, what the f*ck is wrong with you? You’re meant to be the fighter!.. Constantly chatting bulls*it left right and center. Tommy, you fight at light-heavyweight, that’s 175 pounds.”

He continued, “But when it comes to fighting me, the YouTuber, it has to be 185 pounds now? You’re the one who has been boxing his whole life, you’re the one with the fighting family… Tommy, you need to realize who the f*ck you’re talking to, I don’t need to do this. I don’t need to fight, I choose to fight… You have until Monday, 3rd of July, 6 PM to sign the contract or I’m moving on.”

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury?