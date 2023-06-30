KSI issues Tommy Fury ultimatum to sign contract: “You’re meant to be the fighter!”

By Josh Evanoff - June 30, 2023

It appears that YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI might not be boxing Tommy Fury next after all.

KSI and Tommy Fury

‘The Nightmare’ has been out of the ring since May, when he faced Joe Fournier. The bout was expected to be the biggest test of his career thus far, but the Brit passed with flying colors. KSI wound up scoring a second-round knockout win, immediately having a face-off with Tommy Fury following the bout.

The athletic commission later overturned the result to a no-contest, as KSI landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Nonetheless, the YouTuber had no intention of facing Joe Fournier in a rematch, again stating that he wanted to face ‘TNT’. For his part, Tommy Fury is fresh off his decision win over Jake Paul in February.

In recent weeks, both KSI and Tommy Fury have given positive updates regarding the contest. For his part, the latter recently stated that he was looking to finalize the bout soon. However, the YouTuber has now blasted Tommy Fury in a recent YouTube video, accusing him of walking back their verbal agreements.

Furthermore, KSI added that the cruiserweight only has a few days left to accept his offer. In the video, he added that the boxer’s issue seems mainly tied up to the weight class.

RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO OUT OF UFC 292 RETURN AGAINST MARLON VERA DUE TO INJURY

KSI Joe Fournier

(via Leigh Dawney/Misfits Boxing)

“We agreed on all of that, and then you decided to move the goalposts yet again,” KSI stated in a recent video. “Now you’re demanding that we fight at 185, or we’re not fighting at all. Like, what the f*ck is wrong with you? You’re meant to be the fighter!.. Constantly chatting bulls*it left right and center. Tommy, you fight at light-heavyweight, that’s 175 pounds.”

He continued, “But when it comes to fighting me, the YouTuber, it has to be 185 pounds now? You’re the one who has been boxing his whole life, you’re the one with the fighting family… Tommy, you need to realize who the f*ck you’re talking to, I don’t need to do this. I don’t need to fight, I choose to fight… You have until Monday, 3rd of July, 6 PM to sign the contract or I’m moving on.”

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News KSI Tommy Fury

Related

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder gives update on PFL fight with Francis Ngannou: "He knows what the deal is"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023
Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno hints at future career in Boxing: “I have this desire inside me”

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023

UFC flyweight king Brandon Moreno has hinted at the possibility of him venturing into boxing in the future.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury.
Tommy Fury

WATCH | Tyson and Tommy Fury trade blows in brotherly sparring session

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

Boxing stars Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury are putting in work ahead of their respective returns.

Paulie Malignaggi, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping slams Paulie Malignaggi for suggesting Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in MMA: “He's just an absolute goddamn fool”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Michael Bisping has slammed Paulie Malignaggi for suggesting that Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in an MMA fight.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz is a "safe pick" for Jake Paul: "Hope I eat my words"

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul made a safe pick in Nate Diaz as his next opponent.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul gives dismal update on fighter's union talks with Anderson Silva: "Near impossible"

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023
Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing
Esquiva Falcao

Chris Avila refutes Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz “looked like he was dying” during sparring session: “That guy got f**ked up”

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023

Chris Avila has hit back at Esquiva Falcao for his claims that Nate Diaz didn’t look good during their recent sparring session.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez signs three-fight $100 million dollar deal with PBC ahead of September return against Jermall Charlo

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

Super-middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez is set to face Jermall Charlo on September 16th.

Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn reveals Francis Ngannou's boxing debut could come on the same night as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

Francis Ngannou might make his boxing debut on the same card as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Tyson Fury has hit out at Joe Rogan for kickstarting talk of a fight between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.