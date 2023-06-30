Report | Sean Brady forced out of slated Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 290

By Susan Cox - June 30, 2023

Sean Brady has reportedly been forced out of his slated matchup with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290.

Sean Brady

UFC 290 takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The event will now continue without the highly anticipated welterweight showdown between Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) and Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA).

Sources close to the situation advised MMAMania that Brady in suffering from an undisclosed injury, and is currently in the hospital.

This is not the first time Sean Brady has pulled out of a fight, he was scheduled to get in the cage with Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA) last March but had to withdraw due to an injury.

It is unclear as to whether Jack Della Maddalena will stay on the ticket and battle another fighter.

Maddalena, 26, can boast winning 14 in a row coming into UFC 290, his latest victory coming against Randy Brown (17-5 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 284.

Brady, 30, had won an impressive 15 in a row, before his TKO defeat by Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) last October at UFC 280.

We’ll have to wait to see if the UFC comes up with an opponent for Maddalena.

Updates will be provided once confirmation is known about the extent of the injury Sean Brady is suffering from.

Who would you like to see fill in for Brady in the Maddalena fight at UFC 290?

Share your thoughts in the comment sections on our social media pages PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean Brady UFC UFC 290

Related

Sean Strickland, UFC, neo-Nazi

UFC Vegas 76: ‘Strickland vs. Magomedov’ Weigh-In Results

Susan Cox - June 30, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Dricus du Plessis being able to “manhandle” Israel Adesanya: “I think he smokes DDP”

Harry Kettle - June 30, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on a possible UFC middleweight title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

Joaquin Buckley
Khamzat Chimaev

Joaquin Buckley brings up Khamzat Chimaev’s mother in latest callout

Harry Kettle - June 30, 2023

Joaquin Buckley has opted to taunt Khamzat Chimaev on social media as fans continue to wait for ‘Borz’ to get back into the Octagon.

Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Daniel Cormier explains why he scratched Robbie Lawler in favor of Tyron Woodley for his top four greatest welterweights of all time

Harry Kettle - June 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why Robbie Lawler hasn’t made his list of the four greatest UFC welterweights ever.

Blagoy Ivanov
UFC

Blagoy Ivanov expects Alexandr Romanov to "give up" at UFC Vegas 76 if he doesn't get a finish in the first round

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Blagoy Ivanov made some changes to his training ahead of UFC Vegas 76.

Marlon Vera and Henry Cejudo

Marlon Vera responds to the news that Henry Cejudo has pulled out of slated UFC 292 fight

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023
Kevin Lee and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin Lee reveals the holes he saw in Khabib Nurmagomedov which he would've exploited

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Kevin Lee has finally revealed the holes he saw in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s game.

Henry Cejudo
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo out of UFC 292 return against Marlon Vera due to injury

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo will have to wait to face Marlon Vera.

Kevin Lee, Bernie Sanders, Charles Oliveira, UFC Brasilia
UFC

Kevin Lee elaborates on UFC Apex criticism: "We're killing the sport for money"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Lee believes the promotion needs to badly leave the Apex.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Coach expects Alexander Volkanovski to "ragdoll" Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Joe Lopez, the head coach of Alexander Volkanovski, is confident his pupil will successfully defend his title at UFC 290.