Report | Sean Brady forced out of slated Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 290

Sean Brady has reportedly been forced out of his slated matchup with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290.

UFC 290 takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The event will now continue without the highly anticipated welterweight showdown between Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) and Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA).

Sources close to the situation advised MMAMania that Brady in suffering from an undisclosed injury, and is currently in the hospital.

This is not the first time Sean Brady has pulled out of a fight, he was scheduled to get in the cage with Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA) last March but had to withdraw due to an injury.

It is unclear as to whether Jack Della Maddalena will stay on the ticket and battle another fighter.

Maddalena, 26, can boast winning 14 in a row coming into UFC 290, his latest victory coming against Randy Brown (17-5 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 284.

Brady, 30, had won an impressive 15 in a row, before his TKO defeat by Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) last October at UFC 280.

We’ll have to wait to see if the UFC comes up with an opponent for Maddalena.

Updates will be provided once confirmation is known about the extent of the injury Sean Brady is suffering from.

Who would you like to see fill in for Brady in the Maddalena fight at UFC 290?

Share your thoughts in the comment sections on our social media pages PENN Nation!