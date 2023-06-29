Henry Cejudo out of UFC 292 return against Marlon Vera due to injury

By Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo will have to wait to face Marlon Vera.

Henry Cejudo

‘Triple C’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Aljamain Sterling last month in the main event of UFC 288. That bout ended a three-year hiatus for the former double champion. However, Henry Cejudo came up short, losing to ‘The Funk Master’ by split decision.

Following the loss, there was some speculation that the former champion would return to retirement. However, Henry Cejudo quickly shut that rumor down by signing to fight Marlon Vera in August. ‘Chito’ is also attempting to return to title contention, having last suffered a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in March.

The two were recently added to UFC 292, in the promotion’s return to Boston. Sadly, the fight is now off, as Henry Cejudo revealed on social media. In a video message, he revealed the bout was off due to injury, and that he would require surgery to heal a torn right shoulder. As of now, Marlon Vera has no replacement opponent, and it’s unknown if he will remain on the card.

“Guys I’m here to make an announcement. Due to my right shoulder, I won’t be able to fight,” Henry Cejudo announced in a video message published to social media. “Guys, I’ve already torn my left shoulder where I was out for about a year. I don’t want to tear it further than it already is, that being said. I mean, there is a tear in there guys, the cat is out of the bag.”

He continued, “It is actually a 50% tear, but the way it’s torn, it’s like a filet… Six to eight weeks [of recovery]. I stretched out to as long as I possibly could because I love that ‘Chito’ Vera matchup.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Marlon Vera fight at UFC 292?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

