Aljamain Sterling slams Henry Cejudo for pulling out of UFC 292: “Dirty little weasel”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at Henry Cejudo.

‘The Funk Master’ and ‘Triple C’ faced off in May in the main event of UFC 288. For Henry Cejudo, the bout was his first in over three years, previously retiring after a 2020 win over Dominick Cruz. Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling entered the contest off a stoppage win over T.J. Dillashaw last October.

In the bantamweight showcase earlier this year, the champion retained his title by split decision. Following the bout, Aljamain Sterling had a face-off with Sean O’Malley, leading to a booking at UFC 292 in August. However, for a minute, it appeared that the bantamweight champion would decline the fight.

At the time, Aljamain Sterling stated that he needed more of a turnaround time to compete in August. In response, Henry Cejudo offered to face ‘Sugar’ instead, slamming the titleholder. The champion indeed did sign to face O’Malley at the event, with the Olympian also being added to the event in a fight with Marlon Vera.

Sadly, that bout is now off, as Henry Cejudo withdrew due to injury last night. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling slammed the former champion for pulling out. The champion noted that Henry Cejudo previously mocked him for being worried about a fast turnaround and risking injury.

“Henry Cejudo’s out of his fight, ‘The Savage’ you guys remember that? ‘The Savage’, texting Dana [White] saying ‘If that little p*ssy doesn’t want to fight, I’ll take the fight’, isn’t it funny how the roles are reversed now?” Aljamain Sterling stated on his YouTube channel. “This little savage is no longer a savage, interesting. For me, I call that being a dirty little weasel.”

He continued, “Trying to disparage my name in front of the fans and make it seem like I don’t want to fight. ‘Oh that wasn’t that bad of a fight so you should be able to turn around’, guys, I’m telling you from experience. From championship experience, defending multiple times… It’s very different getting ready for 25 minutes versus 15 minutes.”

“Henry wanted to be this big bad tough guy and make it seem to the fans that he was in it to win it, yay! But now look, you look like an a*s clown trying to pretend to be something you’re not.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling regarding Henry Cejudo?