Cody Durden expects to KO Jimmy Flick and end his hype

Cody Durden is eager to derail the hype of Jimmy Flick.

At UFC Vegas 16, Durden is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the second time but will be doing so at flyweight this time around. In his debut, he stepped up on a week’s notice and fought Chris Guttierrez to a draw at bantamweight. Following that fight, he realized he should be competing at 125-pounds and made the move to down in weight.

“I walk around about 143, 145. I was working in construction in a day job and I had to eat on the go,” Durden said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been able to quit my job when I got the UFC call so I’m just focused on training. When I started training more the weight started falling.”

In the lead up to the fight, Durden left American Top Team Atlanta with the Lima brothers to go down to the main ATT in Florida. The reason was to train with natural flyweights which has only improved his confidence.

“It is going to be good, I’m real confident. Training is going well, I’m working with the best guys, Kyoji Horiguchi, Alexandre Pantoja, sparring with Pedro Munhoz,” he explained. “I’m surrounded by the right team and, it will all come together on December 5.”

With the right training, Cody Durden is confident he will put on a show on Saturday night and derail the hype of Jimmy Flick by knocking him out.

“I know he is really game opponent and good at submissions. You have 13 submissions you know you are good,” Durden said. “But, I’m better all-around and I plan to prove that when I TKO his ass.”

If Durden does indeed KO Jimmy Flick, he isn’t sure if he gets a ranked guy next but knows it puts him in the right direction.

“It is one step in the right direction. My goal is to fight for the belt and have the belt around my waist. Just keep working but I don’t know what it will do from here,” he concluded.

Who do you think will win, Cody Durden or Jimmy Flick?