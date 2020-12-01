Jake Paul says his team has contacted Conor McGregor about fight

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul says his team has reached out to Conor McGregor’s management about a potential fight.

Paul’s star is shining brighter than ever at the moment, after he produced a blistering knockout victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of last weekend’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event.

In the lead-up to and fallout of that knockout win, Paul has expressed interest in a potential showdown with McGregor, and now, his team is trying to make it happen.

“My team is talking to his manager but that’s all I’ll say,” Paul told TMZ.

While Paul (2-0) has actually competed in more pro boxing matches than McGregor (1-0), he has exponentially less combat sports experience than the Irishman, whose lone boxing match was against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather, and is 22-4 overall in mixed martial arts.

Despite the fact that the matchup doesn’t look all that competitive on paper, Paul believes his name value alone will be enough to coax McGregor into the ring, claiming that his dogs have more followers on Instagram than McGregor’s January 23 opponent, Dustin Poirier.

“No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January.”

If Paul gets his desired fight with McGregor, which he views as an inevitability and not a possibility, he’s confident he’ll shock the world be defeating the Irish MMA star.

“It’s gonna be legendary,” he said. “I’m gonna win, too. That’s what I want people to understand.

“I’m gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight because I’m not going in there just to say I did it. I’m going in there to f**k Conor McGregor up.”

Does a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul interest you?