Jorge Masvidal suggests Jake Paul should fight Yoel Romero following his recent comments

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal believes that Jake Paul should step into the boxing ring to fight his friend and top middleweight Yoel Romero.

Despite all of the criticism that had been sent his way in the lead-up to his fight against Nate Robinson, the YouTube star Paul was able to secure a vicious knockout to take his pro boxing record to 2-0.

Now, he’s turned his attention towards going after mixed martial arts fighters, which he reiterated during a recent interview.



“Let’s do it @YoelRomeroMMA vs @jakepaul #supernecessary”

It comes after Romero had replied to Paul, who had the following to say on the subject of him going to war with MMA stars in the boxing ring.

“There’s a lot of business to do. I want to bring MMA fighters into the boxing ring and embarrass them. Conor is the only MMA fighter that has really come over to the boxing ring. I wanna take these big named UFC fighters and I’m gonna call up Dana, we’re already calling up Dana, and we’re like ‘yo, bring your UFC guys into the ring’ and let’s make massive fights. I don’t wanna fight anymore unless it’s massive. Every time Jake Paul fights, I want there to be an electricity in the air that everyone can feel, and people have to tune in. I’m gonna challenge myself, I’m gonna find the right opponent, and I’m gonna stay active. Let’s get it. I’m ready to go.”

Previously, Paul has specifically turned his attention towards a showdown with Conor McGregor – and it doesn’t seem as if he’s going to stop pursuing it anytime soon.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor. Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters and there’s only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer,” Paul said.

“I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first. We’re figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, ‘Yo, I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.’ Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight next?