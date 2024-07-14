Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver

UFC star Drew Dober has issued a statement following his defeat at the hands of Jean Silva at UFC Denver.

As we all know, Drew Dober is an absolute stud. He is a true warrior and a testament to the work he’s put in as a mixed martial artist. Last night, he went head to head with Jean Silva. The expectation was that we were going to be in for a war, and they absolutely delivered with a Fight of the Night collision.

Of course, the big story coming out of the bout was the cut sustained by Drew Dober. It was one of the ugliest cuts we’ve seen in quite some time, and eventually, it became too much as Drew was rendered unable to continue under those conditions. Therefore, he fell to a TKO defeat.

In the immediate aftermath, he took to social media in order to reflect on what went down in Colorado.