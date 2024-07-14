Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

UFC star Drew Dober has issued a statement following his defeat at the hands of Jean Silva at UFC Denver.

Drew Dober

As we all know, Drew Dober is an absolute stud. He is a true warrior and a testament to the work he’s put in as a mixed martial artist. Last night, he went head to head with Jean Silva. The expectation was that we were going to be in for a war, and they absolutely delivered with a Fight of the Night collision.

RELATED: Pros react after Jean Silva TKO’s Drew Dober at UFC Denver

Of course, the big story coming out of the bout was the cut sustained by Drew Dober. It was one of the ugliest cuts we’ve seen in quite some time, and eventually, it became too much as Drew was rendered unable to continue under those conditions. Therefore, he fell to a TKO defeat.

In the immediate aftermath, he took to social media in order to reflect on what went down in Colorado.

Dober reflects on defeat

“Such an honor to be able to step in there and show off my heart and determination. Thank you, Denver, and the UFC for these moments and opportunities. There is no shame in failure. Just an opportunity to become a better man.”

This isn’t likely to be the last time we see Drew Dober compete inside the Octagon. He has given us a lot of great memories and fights over the years, and we expect to see that continue. Yes, this was a setback, but he’ll always be the kind of competitor who is willing to take on any challenge.

What did you make of Drew Dober’s cut in his fight against Jean Silva? Do you believe it was the right decision for the contest to be stopped? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Drew Dober Jean Silva UFC

Related

UFC Denver, Bonus, Drew Dober, Jean Silva, UFC

UFC Denver Bonus Report: Jean Silva and Drew Dober take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024
Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
Tracy Cortez

Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
Tracy Cortez

UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the flyweight main event between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Denver, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Denver Results: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov.

Drew Dober, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
Jean Silva

Pros react after Jean Silva TKO's Drew Dober at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Jean Silva, Drew Dober, UFC, Results, UFC Denver

UFC Denver Results: Jean Silva TKO's Drew Dober (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024
Donald Trump, Assassination
UFC

Pro fighters react following assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Several pro fighters have shared reactions following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

UFC Denver, Namajunas, Cortez, Results, UFC
Tracy Cortez

UFC Denver: 'Namajunas vs. Cortez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returns to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira refuses to pick against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has refused to pick against Israel Adesanya in his upcoming fight at UFC 305.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should move on from Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should consider moving on from the Conor McGregor fight.