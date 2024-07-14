Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver
UFC star Drew Dober has issued a statement following his defeat at the hands of Jean Silva at UFC Denver.
As we all know, Drew Dober is an absolute stud. He is a true warrior and a testament to the work he’s put in as a mixed martial artist. Last night, he went head to head with Jean Silva. The expectation was that we were going to be in for a war, and they absolutely delivered with a Fight of the Night collision.
Of course, the big story coming out of the bout was the cut sustained by Drew Dober. It was one of the ugliest cuts we’ve seen in quite some time, and eventually, it became too much as Drew was rendered unable to continue under those conditions. Therefore, he fell to a TKO defeat.
In the immediate aftermath, he took to social media in order to reflect on what went down in Colorado.
Such an honor to be able to step in there and show off my heart and determination. Thank you, Denver, and the UFC for these moments and opportunities. There is no shame in failure. Just an opportunity to become a better man. pic.twitter.com/vTHZWXpgMt
— Drew Dober (@DrewDober) July 14, 2024
Dober reflects on defeat
“Such an honor to be able to step in there and show off my heart and determination. Thank you, Denver, and the UFC for these moments and opportunities. There is no shame in failure. Just an opportunity to become a better man.”
This isn’t likely to be the last time we see Drew Dober compete inside the Octagon. He has given us a lot of great memories and fights over the years, and we expect to see that continue. Yes, this was a setback, but he’ll always be the kind of competitor who is willing to take on any challenge.
What did you make of Drew Dober’s cut in his fight against Jean Silva? Do you believe it was the right decision for the contest to be stopped? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
