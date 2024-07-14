Daniel Cormier encourages Dustin Poirier to take fourth fight with Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself

By Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Dustin Poirier is ready to walk away from pro MMA competition, and he’d advise him to take another fight with Conor McGregor if he can.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier

Poirier’s hopes of becoming an undisputed UFC champion were crushed at the conclusion of UFC 302. Despite providing a worthy challenge for UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev, “The Diamond” was ultimately submitted in the fifth round.

While Poirier has contemplated retirement, he is leaving the door open for a potential marquee fight that would excite him. Cormier believes that despite going 2-1 against McGregor, Poirier should strongly consider taking a fourth fight if given the chance.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CALLS DUSTIN POIRIER’S FOUNDATION A “SCAM” IN LATEST SOCIAL MEDIA ATTACK

Daniel Cormier Thinks Dustin Poirier Should Take Fourth Fight with Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier took to his YouTube show to share his two cents on the future of Dustin Poirier. The UFC color commentator believes “The Diamond” may not be done with fighting.

“Dustin Poirier, since saying that he was thinking about walking away from the sport, has had a ton to say,” Cormier said. “You could see inside of him that there’s a lot there. The fire still burns inside ‘The Diamond.’ This week he’s fired shots at Michael Chandler. Conor McGregor.”

As Cormier mentioned, “The Diamond” has had some words for Michael Chandler and McGregor. It’s led Cormier to believe that Poirier has more to give in the fight game.

“I thought you said you might be ready to walk away from this thing, DP,” Cormier said. “It don’t sound like you’re a guy that wants to walk away from this thing, and honestly, if I was advising you, I would say, ‘Don’t, you’ve got far too much to give.’ Dustin Poirier’s a dog, he’s gonna fight anybody. He’s gonna fight them on the street, too.”

Should Poirier give McGregor a fourth fight if he’s offered it? Cormier seems to think so.

“I think if the McGregor opportunity presents itself, that’s gotta happen,” Cormier said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

