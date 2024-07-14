Daniel Cormier encourages Dustin Poirier to take fourth fight with Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself

Daniel Cormier Thinks Dustin Poirier Should Take Fourth Fight with Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier took to his YouTube show to share his two cents on the future of Dustin Poirier. The UFC color commentator believes “The Diamond” may not be done with fighting.

In todays video I talk all things Dustin Poirier he had a lot to say. Doesn’t sound like a guy ready to walk away. He has been on em and I love it. Live at 11am eastern/ 8 am pacific time Go!!!!! https://t.co/26OknLTwos pic.twitter.com/R9wU3s9whR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 13, 2024

“Dustin Poirier, since saying that he was thinking about walking away from the sport, has had a ton to say,” Cormier said. “You could see inside of him that there’s a lot there. The fire still burns inside ‘The Diamond.’ This week he’s fired shots at Michael Chandler. Conor McGregor.”

As Cormier mentioned, “The Diamond” has had some words for Michael Chandler and McGregor. It’s led Cormier to believe that Poirier has more to give in the fight game.

“I thought you said you might be ready to walk away from this thing, DP,” Cormier said. “It don’t sound like you’re a guy that wants to walk away from this thing, and honestly, if I was advising you, I would say, ‘Don’t, you’ve got far too much to give.’ Dustin Poirier’s a dog, he’s gonna fight anybody. He’s gonna fight them on the street, too.”

Should Poirier give McGregor a fourth fight if he’s offered it? Cormier seems to think so.

“I think if the McGregor opportunity presents itself, that’s gotta happen,” Cormier said.