Conor McGregor absolutely unloads on “ding dong” Ilia Topuria: “I’ll cave ya head in”

Conor McGregor has absolutely unloaded on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

McGregor and Topuria have taken shots at one another in the past. Most recently, the UFC featherweight champion said he would turn down a fight against the Irishman due to what McGregor stands for now.

“I wouldn’t like to fight McGregor. I mean, McGregor would be an option if I could fight him. But, right now, I’m telling you, that if they offered me a fight with him I’d say no because there are bigger fights than him… I know he is not what it he was. He’s not that McGregor who moved the masses. He’s a McGregor who represents alcohol and drugs more than sport,” Topuria said…

“I have been inspired by Conor. I admired him when I was little. And, he lost it because he has betrayed the values that brought him to the top. We have lost an idol,” Topuria added.

Now, following Ilia Topuria’s comments, Conor McGregor was doing a video with Duelbits when he absolutely went off on the Georgian-Spainaird.

Conor McGregor just WENT OFF on Ilia Topuria 😭😭😭 "Litle ding dong of a thing he is… little short ass tick, I'll box your jaw in ON SIGHT." 🎥 @Duelbits #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/b7dGKRWPBL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

“How do you think you’d beat Ilia Topuria? I’d grab him by the scruff of the chest and slap the little nose off of him. Little ding dong of a thing he is. I’m in Marbella at the Bare Knuckle, we’ll see what’s what. You little fool, I’ll cave ya head in. Ya little short ass tick, I’ll box your jaw in on sight, I’m in Marbella, Spain, Oct. 12 at the bare knuckle. See what happens, see what happens when you come across me,” McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor obviously took exception to what Ilia Topuria said about him. The Irishman also told ‘El Matador’ it’s on sight if he attends the BKFC event in Spain. However, with Topuria set to fight on October 26 against Max Holloway, it’s unlikely he would attend the event or try to start anything with McGregor.

But, perhaps this rivalry ends with McGregor and Topuria eventually sharing the Octagon.