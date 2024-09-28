Conor McGregor calls for UFC welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor has remarkably called for a UFC welterweight championship shot against Belal Muhammad.
As we know, Conor McGregor isn’t afraid to challenge himself. He’s taken on some huge names throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, and he seems intent on getting back in the cage at some point in the future.
We also know that he’s a former two-weight world champion in the UFC, something that very few people have accomplished. Nobody has ever been able to win world championships in three weight classes, but the Irishman has certainly teased the idea in the past.
During a recent appearance, McGregor laid out the challenge to current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.
Conor McGregor calls out Belal Muhammad and says he wants to fight him next for the title:
"Okay Chandler's matched. Belal McGregor UFC Welterweight World Title Fight…
I do damage at 170, yea… this man [Belal] hasn't even got a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown,… pic.twitter.com/QbMmcHUya3
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024
McGregor wants Muhammad
“He’s woeful. I wanna fight him. Okay, Chandler is matched, Belal, McGregor, UFC welterweight world title on the line. I’ve got multiple knockouts at 170 [pounds]. I’m a force to be reckoned with at 170. I do damage at 170, yeah? Check the stats. This man [Muhammad] hasn’t even gotten a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown. It’s embarrassing, to be honest.”
Based on previous comments from Belal, you’d have to imagine that he won’t accept this challenge. With that being said, Conor brings in the kind of financial intrigue that means he could wind up skipping the line. There’s no guarantee but now that Michael Chandler is out of the picture, it could lead to some strange things in the UFC.
Do you believe there is a chance we will see this fight? If Conor McGregor ever competed for the UFC welterweight championship, do you believe there is a good chance he’d walk away with the belt? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
