Conor McGregor calls for UFC welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad

Conor McGregor has remarkably called for a UFC welterweight championship shot against Belal Muhammad.

As we know, Conor McGregor isn’t afraid to challenge himself. He’s taken on some huge names throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, and he seems intent on getting back in the cage at some point in the future.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad would never allow Conor McGregor to skip the line at welterweight: “He looks like he’s coked out”

We also know that he’s a former two-weight world champion in the UFC, something that very few people have accomplished. Nobody has ever been able to win world championships in three weight classes, but the Irishman has certainly teased the idea in the past.

During a recent appearance, McGregor laid out the challenge to current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.