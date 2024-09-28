UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Nassourdine Imavov.

Allen (24-5 MMA) enters the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Chris Curtis by way of split decision in April of this year. Prior to that, ‘All In’ had recorded four straight submission wins over the likes of Krzysztof Jotko, Andre Muniz, Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (14-4 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after picking up impressive wins over Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier. The 29-year-old has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Brendan Allen lands a good kick to start. He forces the clinch and is able to drag Nassourdine Imavov down in the middle of the cage. ‘All In’ quickly passes to side control. Imavov is trying to scoot his way to the fence. Allen moves to half guard following a failed attempt to pass to full mount. The American begins working some short punches from the top. Imavov gets back to full guard. Allen postures up and lands a big shot. Imavov tries to scramble up, but Allen won’t let him. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Brendan Allen comes out with a nice 1-2 combination. Nassourdine Imavov lands an accidental eye poke, and we have a pause in the action. We restart and Allen lands a good right hand. He shoots in for a single leg takedown. Allen pushes Imavov across the Octagon and to the cage. Imavov sprawls and is able to avoid the takedown. He breaks free and unloads a combination. Brendan Allen dives for a takedown but is stuffed once again. Nassourdine Imavov is able to take top position and begins landing some good ground and pound. Imavov gets on Allen’s back and sinks both hooks in. Allen punches him over his shoulder. He has one wrist controlled. Imavov rolls for an arm with ten seconds left but can’t secure the finish.

Round three of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Nassourdine Imavov lands a good jab to start. He follows that up with a nice 1-2. Brendan Allen shoots in for a single leg, but Imavov sprawls and avoids. The middleweights scramble and now it is Imavov who takes top position. Nassourdine with some good ground and pound. Allen attempts to push him off with his legs. Imavov does a good job of staying on top and then landing more offense. Allen pushes him off again. Imavov stands and then pushes Allen’s legs aside as he dives in for some more ground and pound. Allen is able to make some space and scramble up to his feet. The fighters trade shots against the cage and then move to the center of the Octagon. They continue to trade shots until the horn sounds.

Official UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Imavov fight next following his victory over Allen this evening in France?