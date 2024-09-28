UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC

Allen (24-5 MMA) enters the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Chris Curtis by way of split decision in April of this year. Prior to that, ‘All In’ had recorded four straight submission wins over the likes of Krzysztof Jotko, Andre Muniz, Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (14-4 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after picking up impressive wins over Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier. The 29-year-old has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Brendan Allen lands a good kick to start. He forces the clinch and is able to drag Nassourdine Imavov down in the middle of the cage. ‘All In’ quickly passes to side control. Imavov is trying to scoot his way to the fence. Allen moves to half guard following a failed attempt to pass to full mount. The American begins working some short punches from the top. Imavov gets back to full guard. Allen postures up and lands a big shot. Imavov tries to scramble up, but Allen won’t let him. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Brendan Allen comes out with a nice 1-2 combination. Nassourdine Imavov lands an accidental eye poke, and we have a pause in the action. We restart and Allen lands a good right hand. He shoots in for a single leg takedown. Allen pushes Imavov across the Octagon and to the cage. Imavov sprawls and is able to avoid the takedown. He breaks free and unloads a combination. Brendan Allen dives for a takedown but is stuffed once again. Nassourdine Imavov is able to take top position and begins landing some good ground and pound. Imavov gets on Allen’s back and sinks both hooks in. Allen punches him over his shoulder. He has one wrist controlled. Imavov rolls for an arm with ten seconds left but can’t secure the finish.

Round three of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Nassourdine Imavov lands a good jab to start. He follows that up with a nice 1-2. Brendan Allen shoots in for a single leg, but Imavov sprawls and avoids. The middleweights scramble and now it is Imavov who takes top position. Nassourdine with some good ground and pound. Allen attempts to push him off with his legs. Imavov does a good job of staying on top and then landing more offense. Allen pushes him off again. Imavov stands and then pushes Allen’s legs aside as he dives in for some more ground and pound. Allen is able to make some space and scramble up to his feet. The fighters trade shots against the cage and then move to the center of the Octagon. They continue to trade shots until the horn sounds.

Official UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Imavov fight next following his victory over Allen this evening in France?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Nassourdine Imavov UFC UFC Paris

Related

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, UFC, Boxing

Video | Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor with powder-faced impression

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024
UFC Paris, Moicano vs. Saint Denis, UFC, Results
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris: 'Moicano vs. Saint Denis' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison admits one concern if Julianna Pena regains UFC world title

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has revealed what would concern her if Julianna Pena recaptures the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 307.

Demetrious Johnson
Jon Jones

Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones isn't the Michael Jordan of MMA

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has explained why he doesn’t see Jon Jones as the Michael Jordan of mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor calls for UFC welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Conor McGregor has remarkably called for a UFC welterweight championship shot against Belal Muhammad.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena believes she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement with UFC 307 win

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024
Diego Lopes
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes announces he's the UFC 308 backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes will be in Abu Dhabi to serve as the backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 next month.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad hints Shavkat Rakhmonov title fight announcement is imminent: "See you soon, boy"

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is potentially weeks away from his first title defense against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Conor McGregor, Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Conor McGregor reveals prior talks with Terence Crawford for two-fight deal in boxing and MMA: "Gotta respect that!"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor nearly fought boxing star Terence Crawford.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Alex Pereira confirms interest in returning to middleweight to face Dricus du Plessis: "I just needed a break from 185"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is serious about fighting Dricus du Plessis.