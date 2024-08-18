VIDEO | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson engage in shoving match during press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Get Handsy at Press Conference

Mike Tyson was quite energetic during his faceoff with Jake Paul, leading to both men putting hands on each other.

‼️ Mike Tyson shoves Jake Paul, who returns the favour, during their press conference face-off ahead of Nov 15th… [🎥 @Netflix] pic.twitter.com/APTmqQialM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 18, 2024

There has been much criticism over the booking of Paul vs. Tyson. Recently, UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting’s “The MMA Hour” that he doesn’t want the bout to take place given Tyson’s age.

“I didn’t want that to happen,” Poirier said recently on The MMA Hour. “The guy is 60 years old. I didn’t want that to happen. And I hope it doesn’t. I don’t want to see Tyson go out there and get hurt. He’s 60 years old and he’s fighting a young guy who is athletic and has the money to put the best people around him and build a camp. He’s dangerous. I don’t have anything against [Paul]. I went to the [Tyron] Woodley [fight].”

Poirier isn’t the only notable combat sports star who isn’t onboard with Paul vs. Tyson. Top pound-for-pound boxer Terence Crawford also told Helwani that he isn’t a fan of the fight.

“No, I don’t (have interest),” Crawford said. “I think Mike Tyson is an icon of boxing, he’s done a lot in boxing and I just feel like he’s past his prime. He’s old, I don’t want to see Mike get in the ring and get hurt. A fight where he can just go in for the money or the entertainment…

“With him having his health problems, it’s another added reason I don’t wanna see him in the ring.”

We’ll see if this controversial matchup actually takes place as scheduled this go-around.