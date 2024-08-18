VIDEO | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson engage in shoving match during press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC

By Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson got physical during their press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC.

Jake Paul Mike Tyson shove

Paul and Tyson are set to have a boxing match on November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. On Sunday afternoon, both men were inside the Jacob Javits Center in New York City to hype up their highly discussed matchup.

During the faceoffs, “The Problem Child” and “Iron” Mike engaged in a shoving match.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER HOPES THAT JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON NEVER COMES TO FRUITION: “HE’S 60 YEARS OLD”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Get Handsy at Press Conference

Mike Tyson was quite energetic during his faceoff with Jake Paul, leading to both men putting hands on each other.

There has been much criticism over the booking of Paul vs. Tyson. Recently, UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting’s “The MMA Hour” that he doesn’t want the bout to take place given Tyson’s age.

“I didn’t want that to happen,” Poirier said recently on The MMA Hour. “The guy is 60 years old. I didn’t want that to happen. And I hope it doesn’t. I don’t want to see Tyson go out there and get hurt. He’s 60 years old and he’s fighting a young guy who is athletic and has the money to put the best people around him and build a camp. He’s dangerous. I don’t have anything against [Paul]. I went to the [Tyron] Woodley [fight].”

Poirier isn’t the only notable combat sports star who isn’t onboard with Paul vs. Tyson. Top pound-for-pound boxer Terence Crawford also told Helwani that he isn’t a fan of the fight.

“No, I don’t (have interest),” Crawford said. “I think Mike Tyson is an icon of boxing, he’s done a lot in boxing and I just feel like he’s past his prime. He’s old, I don’t want to see Mike get in the ring and get hurt. A fight where he can just go in for the money or the entertainment…

“With him having his health problems, it’s another added reason I don’t wanna see him in the ring.”

We’ll see if this controversial matchup actually takes place as scheduled this go-around.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference live stream at Fanatics Fest NYC

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024
Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: "When a guy slaps his wife in public..."

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He calls people out for attention"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping reacts after Jake Paul states his intention to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Boxing

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s desire to try and qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in boxing.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley plans on stealing the headlines from Canelo Alvarez with “viral knockout” against Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC

Susan Cox - August 13, 2024

Sean O’Malley plans on stealing the headlines from Canelo Alvarez with a ‘viral knockout’ over Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC.

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez unbothered by going head-to-head with Noche UFC in boxing return: "When Canelo fights, it's different"

Josh Evanoff - August 12, 2024
Imane Khelif
Boxing News

Controversial boxer Imane Khelif caps off Olympics run with a gold medal

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

Algeria’s Imane Khelif won an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics after a controversial path through the competition.

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Oleksandr Usyk open to trilogy with Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury rematch: "I have no right to deny him"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk is down for a third fight against Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul announces he plans on qualifying for 2028 Olympics for boxing

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2024

Jake Paul wants to add Olympian to his list of accomplishments.

Canelo, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya slams “arrogant piece of sh*t” Canelo Alvarez for going up against the UFC’s debut at The Sphere

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed Canelo Alvarez for fighting on the same night as the UFC’s debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.