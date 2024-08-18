Jairzinho Rozenstruik thinks title contention isn’t far away following win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305

By Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Jairziinho Rozenstruik believes he’s close to reaching title contention following his UFC 305 victory over Tai Tuivasa.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Rozenstruik avoided a scare when the score totals were read after going three rounds with “Bam Bam” inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It was clear to experts and fans that “Bigi Boy” had done enough to earn the unanimous decision. Judge Howie Booth was pulled from UFC 305 after giving Tuivasa an egregious score total of 30-27.

Ultimately, Booth was overruled and Rozenstruik won the fight via split decision.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Feels UFC Title Contention Within Reach

Jairzinho Rozenstruik hasn’t been able to break through when given elite level UFC heavyweights, but he thinks he can prove that he’s learned from his mistakes inside the Octagon. During the UFC 305 post-fight press conference, Rozenstruik revealed just how close he feels he is to a UFC Heavyweight Championship opportunity (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I definitely think that one more win, and then I start looking into rematches, and whoever is ranked in the top five that I already fought, I’d fight them again, beat them, and I’m in (title) consideration,” Rozenstruik said at the UFC 305 post-fight press conference.

With his win over Tuivasa, Rozenstruik could find himself in the top 10 in the official UFC heavyweight rankings. Rozenstruik has lost fights to the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane, and Jailton Almeida. If Jairzinho can get those rematches he was talking about and is able to turn the tables, he can find himself competing for UFC heavyweight gold given he’d be a new face in the title picture.

Rozenstruik has now won two straight since suffering a submission defeat to Almeida back in May 2023. Whether or not “Bigi Boy” can put it all together at the top of the heap remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC

