Kai Kara-France wants UFC flyweight title shot following UFC 305 win over Steve Erceg: “I’m the real Kai”

By Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Kai Kara-France believes he is deserving of the next UFC Flyweight Championship fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

Kai Kara-France

Kara-France went one-on-one with Steve Erceg in the co-main event of UFC 305 inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Following Erceg’s close loss to Pantoja in their title fight back in May, many felt “Astro Boy” would make a statement against Kara-France.

The opposite ended up happening, as “Don’t Blink” handed Erceg the first stoppage loss of his pro MMA career. Kara-France got the job done in the opening frame via TKO.

With the massive victory, Kara-France feels it’s time for him to get a crack at UFC gold.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER KAI KARA-FRANCE TKO’S STEVE ERCEG AT UFC 305

Kai Kara-France Calls For UFC Flyweight Title Shot

During the UFC 305 post-fight press conference, Kai Kara-France shared his belief that the UFC shouldn’t grant former Rizin star Kai Asakura a title opportunity before him (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“If you break down this fight, I just beat the guy everyone thought should’ve been the champion,” Kara-France told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at the UFC 305 post-fight news conference. “I just beat him in the first round (after) taking time away from the sport, coming back and making a statement with my actions. I heard the UFC wants to bring in this guy from Japan called Kai, but I’m the real Kai.

“This is my home. You can’t just come in and think you can bang with the big dogs. You think you’re good, but it doesn’t work like that. You have to earn it. I’ve been in the company for a while and I’ve fought everyone in this flyweight division, and I’ve told time and time again I’m going to let my actions be my loudest voice. I’m making noise now. Alexandre Pantoja – I know he doesn’t have a fight booked, but I might’ve just leap-frogged into a title shot – that’s how I see it.”

Kara-France entered his bout with Erceg having lost two in a row. He was also out of action for over a year, but the win over “Astro Boy” has now put Kara-France in a good spot on the 125-pound ladder.

Whether or not the UFC agrees with him on a title opportunity remains to be seen.

