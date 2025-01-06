UFC legend slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match

A UFC legend has taken the time to slam the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, noting that it made him want to vomit.

As we know, Jake Paul battled Mike Tyson just a few months ago in a blockbuster boxing match. The bout was won by Paul, but in the immediate aftermath, many questioned why exactly it was booked to happen in the first place. From fans to pundits and beyond, very few people were happy with the end product.

Alas, Jake Paul doesn’t seem to care all too much. He was able to put on a huge stadium show, face off against a heavyweight legend, and pick up another victory. Given the money he earned from the contest, he isn’t likely to think twice about the morals of what went down.

Some, however, simply cannot look away. That includes UFC legend Don Frye, who had the following to say on the matter in a recent interview.