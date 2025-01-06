Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping reflect on crazy sparring story
Former UFC stars Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping have taken the time to reflect on a crazy previous sparring session they had.
In their prime, Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping were two of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. They trained together and climbed the ranks together, with both eventually managing to become UFC champions. Of course, in order to get to that point, they had to put in a whole lot of hours at the gym.
For Jackson, he had to deal with championship pressure before Bisping did. That included a fight against Jon Jones, who as we know, is now considered to be the greatest of all time.
In a recent podcast featuring both men, they told the story of how a sparring partner once bolted out of the gym after accidentally cutting Jackson before that fight.
Jackson and Bisping reflect on their journey
‘The Count’ laughed: “There was a few people that s**t their pants. Remember Tyson Jeffries? He jumped over the ring and ran down the street.”
Rampage replied: “Yeah, that was for the Jon Jones camp, right? He hit me with a spinning back fist, I thought it was a spinning back elbow, and cut me right before my fight.”
Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping have carved out great legacies for themselves in the world of mixed martial arts. Hopefully, we continue to see characters like them rise to the top in the years to come.
What are your favorite memories from the careers of Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping? Who do you believe was the better fighter in their prime? Let us know your thoughts on this and the UFC as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
