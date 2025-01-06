Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping reflect on crazy sparring story

Former UFC stars Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping have taken the time to reflect on a crazy previous sparring session they had.

In their prime, Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping were two of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. They trained together and climbed the ranks together, with both eventually managing to become UFC champions. Of course, in order to get to that point, they had to put in a whole lot of hours at the gym.

For Jackson, he had to deal with championship pressure before Bisping did. That included a fight against Jon Jones, who as we know, is now considered to be the greatest of all time.

In a recent podcast featuring both men, they told the story of how a sparring partner once bolted out of the gym after accidentally cutting Jackson before that fight.