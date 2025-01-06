Eddie Alvarez believes Philadelphia already hates Jeremy Stephens

Eddie Alvarez believes that his home city of Philadelphia isn’t a big fan of Jeremy Stephens as KnuckleMania V draws closer.

Throughout the course of his career, Eddie Alvarez has always been an absolute warrior. He goes out there and puts it all on the line, and while he doesn’t always pick up the win, he certainly knows how to put on a show for the fans. Beyond that, he’s also been able to capture gold in most of the organizations he’s competed for.

Nowadays, he’s busy competing for BKFC. Bare-knuckle boxing certainly feels like a throwback to his roots and later this month, he’ll be battling fellow former UFC alumni Jeremy Stephens in what promises to be a fun encounter in Philadelphia.

Following on from recent trash talk between the two, Alvarez has had the following to say on how the city of Philly has reacted to some of Stephens’ remarks.