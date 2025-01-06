Eddie Alvarez believes Philadelphia already hates Jeremy Stephens

By Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

Eddie Alvarez believes that his home city of Philadelphia isn’t a big fan of Jeremy Stephens as KnuckleMania V draws closer.

Eddie Alvarez Jeremy Stephens

Throughout the course of his career, Eddie Alvarez has always been an absolute warrior. He goes out there and puts it all on the line, and while he doesn’t always pick up the win, he certainly knows how to put on a show for the fans. Beyond that, he’s also been able to capture gold in most of the organizations he’s competed for.

Nowadays, he’s busy competing for BKFC. Bare-knuckle boxing certainly feels like a throwback to his roots and later this month, he’ll be battling fellow former UFC alumni Jeremy Stephens in what promises to be a fun encounter in Philadelphia.

Following on from recent trash talk between the two, Alvarez has had the following to say on how the city of Philly has reacted to some of Stephens’ remarks.

Alvarez believes Philadelphia hates Stephens

“I mean, it was funny. Within five minutes of being in Philadelphia, he was called a dork and a dickhead. It was pretty Philly. That’s about as Philly as it gets,” Alvarez told Home of Fight recently. “He came over here and wanted to be a full heel. Say sh-t about the city. And I’m just lucky enough that the city chose me to go out there and execute this clown and finish him out.

“I’ve been given a task by the city,” Alvarez added. “There was no reason to come here and say sh-t about the city. He probably would have been better off talking sh-t about me or something like that. But there’s an obligation I have to fulfill, and that’s to execute him in front of the people he was talking sh-t about.”

