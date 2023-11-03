Nate Diaz rejects notion of fighting Jake Paul in the minor leagues: “Never back track to the minor leagues pussyFL”

Nate Diaz seemingly won’t be fighting Jake Paul in the PFL.

The former UFC title challenger hasn’t been seen in action since his boxing match in August. That DAZN headliner was the first of Nate Diaz’s career, as he faced YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ was coming off a loss to Tommy Fury in February, and was looking to get back on the right track.

Ultimately, it was the YouTuber who got through the bout unscathed, scoring a unanimous decision win. Following the fight, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul shook hands on a rematch. However, since then, the two stars haven’t been able to come to an agreement on where that second meeting will take place.

For his part, Nate Diaz has stated that he would prefer another boxing match. Previously, he has said that he has no interest in the PFL. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has stated the exact opposite. He’s said that he would only fight the former UFC star in the cage. For his part, company executive Donn Davis recently confirmed that they had offered the MMA star upwards of $15 million dollars to accept the bout.

Although, for whatever reason, it seems like a battle between the two is now off the table. Earlier today on social media, Nate Diaz took aim at Jake Paul, as well as the PFL. Based on his comments, it’s clear that he has no intention of facing the YouTuber in the cage, in that promotion anyway.

“Im good I’d rather fight real fighters,” Nate Diaz wrote on social media today in a message directed at Jake Paul. “And never back track to the minor leagues pussyFL, Fight urself dipshit”

Based on these comments, it’s clear that Nate Diaz and Jake Paul won’t be fighting in the PFL anytime soon. Although, ‘The Problem Child’ is currently booked for his return to the boxing ring on December 15th.

