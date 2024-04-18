Jake Paul announces plans for PFL MMA debut after Mike Tyson fight: “I’m so serious”

Jake Paul wants to finally make his MMA debut in the PFL later this year after boxing Mike Tyson.

‘The Problem Child’ is currently slated to compete against ‘Iron Mike’ on July 20th. The boxing match will air on Netflix, the first time that the streaming service will broadcast a fight. For Jake Paul, the fight is expected to be the biggest and most profitable of his career thus far. However, it could also be his last boxing match for a while.

Earlier this week, Jake Paul discussed his intention to make his MMA debut later this year for the PFL. The YouTuber famously signed to the Donn Davis-led company last January but hasn’t done much since then. Save for a few jiu-jitsu sessions that he’s posted to Instagram, it seems that Paul isn’t actively training for his MMA debut earlier.

However, Jake Paul plans to jump into MMA training after fighting Mike Tyson this summer. On his podcast, ‘The Problem Child’ stated that he was serious about moving to the cage after facing ‘Iron Mike’. Furthermore, Paul has two opponents in mind for a potential fight in MMA. The YouTuber has a history with both men.

Jake Paul announces intentions to fight in the PFL after Mike Tyson boxing match

In the podcast, Paul listed both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as potential opponents for his MMA debut. The YouTuber previously handed the Stockton native a unanimous decision defeat in the boxing ring last August. Meanwhile, Paul has been going back and forth with ‘Gamebred’ about a fight for a while now.

“I’m being so serious when I say I want to fight them in MMA.” Jake Paul stated on his podcast, referring to Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. “Either Masvidal or Diaz, in the PFL. $10 million dollar offer for either one of those guys. Again, they will literally hide behind the fact that [they could do it]. Masvidal’s like ‘You can’t even box, what the f*ck are you going to do in MMA bro, I’m from Miami, Florida bro!’… That’s what he hides behind… So the offer still stands there.”

He concluded, “I want either one of those guys in MMA next… Obviously, I have Mike [next] and I would do it after that. I would do a six-month camp for [my debut].”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Jake Paul fight Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz in the PFL?