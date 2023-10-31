PFL Founder Donn Davis accuses Nate Diaz of “hiding behind a rock” to avoid Jake Paul fight

PFL founder Donn Davis has accused Nate Diaz of hiding behind a rock and avoiding an MMA fight with Jake Paul.

Earlier this year, Nate Diaz went head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match. In the end, after a strange encounter, it was Paul who was able to get his hand raised in victory.

Ever since then, there has been a lot of talk surrounding a rematch between the two – in mixed martial arts. Paul is already signed to a deal with PFL, whereas Diaz is a free agent.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL AND NATE DIAZ GO BACK AND FORTH OVER REJECTED PFL REMATCH: “GO BACK TO YOUR DADDY DANA”

‘The Problem Child’ certainly seems to have his heart set on making the bout happen, but the same can’t necessarily be said for Diaz. In the eyes of Donn Davis, the UFC veteran needs to make a decision.