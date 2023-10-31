PFL Founder Donn Davis accuses Nate Diaz of “hiding behind a rock” to avoid Jake Paul fight
PFL founder Donn Davis has accused Nate Diaz of hiding behind a rock and avoiding an MMA fight with Jake Paul.
Earlier this year, Nate Diaz went head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match. In the end, after a strange encounter, it was Paul who was able to get his hand raised in victory.
Ever since then, there has been a lot of talk surrounding a rematch between the two – in mixed martial arts. Paul is already signed to a deal with PFL, whereas Diaz is a free agent.
‘The Problem Child’ certainly seems to have his heart set on making the bout happen, but the same can’t necessarily be said for Diaz. In the eyes of Donn Davis, the UFC veteran needs to make a decision.
Davis questions Diaz
“If we could ever put together Jake vs. Nate, if Nate would stop weaseling out and complaining about that MMA fight with Jake,” Davis exclaimed.
“Something like that to put the mind of Jake Paul creatively, against the technology available, wow! It’s not just the spectacle of the circle…I respect Nate, he’s a man’s man, he said I’ll do it in the PFL SmartCage, and now he’s hiding behind a rock…
“$10-15 million, biggest payday of his life. He gets beat by Jake, and [now] he’s hiding behind a rock.”
Either way, there would certainly be a lot of intrigue in this kind of battle in the cage.
