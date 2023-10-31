PFL Founder Donn Davis accuses Nate Diaz of “hiding behind a rock” to avoid Jake Paul fight

By Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis has accused Nate Diaz of hiding behind a rock and avoiding an MMA fight with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing

Earlier this year, Nate Diaz went head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match. In the end, after a strange encounter, it was Paul who was able to get his hand raised in victory.

Ever since then, there has been a lot of talk surrounding a rematch between the two – in mixed martial arts. Paul is already signed to a deal with PFL, whereas Diaz is a free agent.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL AND NATE DIAZ GO BACK AND FORTH OVER REJECTED PFL REMATCH: “GO BACK TO YOUR DADDY DANA”

‘The Problem Child’ certainly seems to have his heart set on making the bout happen, but the same can’t necessarily be said for Diaz. In the eyes of Donn Davis, the UFC veteran needs to make a decision.

Davis questions Diaz

“If we could ever put together Jake vs. Nate, if Nate would stop weaseling out and complaining about that MMA fight with Jake,” Davis exclaimed.

“Something like that to put the mind of Jake Paul creatively, against the technology available, wow! It’s not just the spectacle of the circle…I respect Nate, he’s a man’s man, he said I’ll do it in the PFL SmartCage, and now he’s hiding behind a rock…

“$10-15 million, biggest payday of his life. He gets beat by Jake, and [now] he’s hiding behind a rock.”

Quotes via MMA News

Either way, there would certainly be a lot of intrigue in this kind of battle in the cage.

Do you want to see Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off in mixed martial arts? If it does happen, what chance would you give Paul of walking away with a win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

