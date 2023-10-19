Nate Diaz claims he’s rematching Jake Paul in December

By Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Nate Diaz says he will be rematching Jake Paul in December.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

Diaz and Paul first met in August as it was the YouTuber who cruised to a clear-cut decision. It was a lackluster fight, and after it, Paul claimed he wanted to rematch Diaz in MMA in the PFL. However, Diaz was adamant he wanted it to be in boxing, despite the first fight being lopsided.

Since their fight, there has been no word on a potential rematch between Paul and Diaz. But, this week it was revealed that Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring on December 15 against an opponent TBD.

“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name. I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started,” Jake Paul said. “My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Now, after no opponent was announced, Nate Diaz took to X to claim he is the opponent as he and Jake Paul will be rematching on Dec. 15.

“Rematch wit this scared bitch,” Diaz wrote.

In the picture, Nate Diaz had his Real Fight Inc. as well as Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotion logos on the poster to try and show it is real. Whether or not Diaz is telling the truth is to be seen, but if they are running it back right away there’s no question some fans will be disappointed in it.

Before fighting Jake Paul in his boxing debut, Nate Diaz fought out his UFC contract by submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Diaz is currently 21-13 in MMA.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

