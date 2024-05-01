Gegard Mousasi claims Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys: “They lose money all the time”

By Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Gegard Mousasi is claiming that Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys.

Gegard-Mousasi

The PFL (Professional Fighters League) acquired Bellator in November of last year in an attempt to make a stronger competitor to the UFC.

Mousasi (49-9 MMA) left the UFC in 2017 and went on to sign with Bellator later that same year. ‘The Dreamcatcher’ last fought and was defeated by Fabian Edwards (13-3 MMA) in May of last year at Bellator 296.

Speaking on the ‘JAXXON PODCAST’, Gegard Mousasi shared the acquisition is perhaps not going as smoothly as some fighters would like:

“I want to fight, but a little bit difficult with PFL. They don’t honor the contracts. We’ll see. They think I get paid too much. When they took over the contract, Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys so they’re trying to cut the — maybe put pressure, a little bit of politics. Let me not fight for a year then they can come and say, ‘Hey, take half. Stuff like that.”

Continuing, the 38-year-old said:

“When they took over, they wanted all the Top 10 fighters, that’s what they said. I think Bellator fighters are also the better fighters, but Bellator fighters also get paid more than the PFL guys. So now, they have to cut because they’re not making a lot of money.”

Speaking of the PFL, Gegard Mousasi concluded (h/t MMAMania):

“I think they want to be the No. 2 after UFC. They’re No. 2, I guess, but I don’t hear them making any money. Even ONE FC is like, if you look at it, ‘Oh, it’s a big show’ but they lose money all the time.”

What do you think of Mousasi’s comments concerning the PFL? Who would you like to see the former Bellator middleweight champion fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Cédric Doumbé

Cédric Doumbé set to make Bellator Champions Series debut on May 17th

Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024
gegard mousasi
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Gegard Mousasi's manager explains current situation with PFL: "It surely doesn’t feel like a priority for them at Gegard’s detriment"

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Gegard Mousasi’s manager doesn’t feel the PFL is making an honest effort to welcome his fighter to the promotion.

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jake Paul announces plans for PFL MMA debut after Mike Tyson fight: "I'm so serious"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

Jake Paul wants to finally make his MMA debut in the PFL later this year after boxing Mike Tyson.

Gegard Mousasi
MMA News

Gegard Mousasi rips PFL over fumbled contract talks, 'pressured' from league to take a significant pay cut

Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has accused the PFL of sabotaging his fighting career.

Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal addresses Jake Paul over talk of a potential PFL fight: "I'd kick your f*cking kneecap off your fragile body"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has some strong words for Jake Paul.

Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco

Cris Cyborg announces PFL debut against Larissa Pacheco is finally set: "It's happening!"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024
Aljamain Sterling posing
Bellator

Aljamain Sterling names the four Bellator fighters he would love to see in the UFC

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

Aljamain Sterling and Din Thomas have given their thoughts on some Bellator fighters they’d like to see compete in the UFC.

Chelsea Hackett
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Powerbomb backfires for Chelsea Hackett at PFL San Antonio

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

PFL fighter Chelsea Hackett lived to regret her powerbomb attempt at PFL San Antonio in a loss to Jena Bishop.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg will make her boxing return against Widnelly Figueroa at Green Bay Fight Night.

Taila Santos
Taila Santos

Former title challenger Taila Santos opens up on her unexpected departure from the UFC: “I wasn’t very happy”

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Former UFC title contender Taila Santos has given her thoughts on her unexpected release from the promotion.