Gegard Mousasi claims Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys: “They lose money all the time”

Gegard Mousasi is claiming that Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys.

The PFL (Professional Fighters League) acquired Bellator in November of last year in an attempt to make a stronger competitor to the UFC.

Mousasi (49-9 MMA) left the UFC in 2017 and went on to sign with Bellator later that same year. ‘The Dreamcatcher’ last fought and was defeated by Fabian Edwards (13-3 MMA) in May of last year at Bellator 296.

Speaking on the ‘JAXXON PODCAST’, Gegard Mousasi shared the acquisition is perhaps not going as smoothly as some fighters would like:

“I want to fight, but a little bit difficult with PFL. They don’t honor the contracts. We’ll see. They think I get paid too much. When they took over the contract, Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys so they’re trying to cut the — maybe put pressure, a little bit of politics. Let me not fight for a year then they can come and say, ‘Hey, take half. Stuff like that.”

Continuing, the 38-year-old said:

“When they took over, they wanted all the Top 10 fighters, that’s what they said. I think Bellator fighters are also the better fighters, but Bellator fighters also get paid more than the PFL guys. So now, they have to cut because they’re not making a lot of money.”

Speaking of the PFL, Gegard Mousasi concluded (h/t MMAMania):

“I think they want to be the No. 2 after UFC. They’re No. 2, I guess, but I don’t hear them making any money. Even ONE FC is like, if you look at it, ‘Oh, it’s a big show’ but they lose money all the time.”

What do you think of Mousasi’s comments concerning the PFL? Who would you like to see the former Bellator middleweight champion fight next?

