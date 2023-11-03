Dana White reflects on time Vince McMahon prevented UFC from getting NBC deal: “He saw everybody as competition”

By Josh Evanoff - November 3, 2023

Things weren’t always great between UFC executive Dana White and Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon and Dana White

They now work together, as two of the higher-ups of the TKO Group. Founded earlier this year with the UFC-WWE merger, Dana White and Vince McMahon get along just fine these days. However, that wasn’t the case for a long, long time.

Since the deal has been made, the two men have reflected on their time as enemies. While Vince McMahon has given his own stories, Dana White believes that there was a time when the WWE executive was always trying to screw him over. During a recent interview on the Triggered Podcast, he gave one such example.

According to Dana White, before the UFC scored a deal with Fox in 2011, they were in talks with NBC. At the time, Vince McMahon and the WWE had a deal with the company, and as potential competitors, they had a meeting. Apparently, the longtime wrestling promoter completely squashed the idea.

RELATED: 9TH CIRCUIT COURT REJECTS UFC’S APPEAL TO THROW OUT BILLION-DOLLAR ANTITRUST LAWSUIT, TRIAL LIKELY STARTING IN SPRING 2024

Dana White and Laura Sanko

“Vince in his heyday, he saw everybody as competition,” Dana White stated, recalling his past with Vince McMahon in a recent interview. “He was one of those guys who would just f*cking stick it to me, just to do it, for whatever reason. We were about to do a deal with NBC and we got to the one-yard line, and Vince has the final say who can go on USA Network and who can’t if you’re a combat sport. Me and Lorenzo flew out to Connecticut to see him.”

He continued, “We do all the small talk first, then we’re like ‘The reason we’re here is we’re doing a deal with NBC’… ‘You need to sign off on it’, and he was just like ‘Yeah… I’m not going to do that’. Like, why? ‘Oh I’m not interested, I just don’t like the idea of you guys being on USA Network’… That’s one of ten times I can tell you where Vince did it.”

What do you make of this story involving Vince McMahon and Dana White?

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC Vince McMahon

Related

Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker apologizes for his reaction to Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023
Vinc Pichel, UFC
Vinc Pichel

Vinc Pichel says he "decided to take away" Ismael Bonfim's "ability to fight and make money" after the Brazilian missed weight

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2023

Vinc Pichel has opened up on why he declined to fight Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo after the Brazilian missed weight.

Vinc Pichel
UFC

Two fights nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Two fights have been nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts.

Edson Barboza, Paul Felder
UFC

Photos | Edson Barboza shares wild facial transformation following war with Sodiq Yusuff

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Edson Barboza is sharing his wild facial transformation following his war with Sodiq Yusuff.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has reacted to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match.

UFC Fight Night 231, UFC Sao Paulo, Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis, UFC, Results

UFC Fight Night 231: ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ Weigh-in Results - 4 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023
Jamahal Hill, UFC
UFC

Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill shares his take on the top 5 boxers in MMA

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has listed his top five boxers in mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn't be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.

CM Punk
Mickey Gall

Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

As per recently unsealed Zuffa documents, CM Punk received a big payday for his Octagon debut back in 2016.

Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida reveals plan to call out Ciryl Gane after he beats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Jailton Almeida already has a name in mind should he beat Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.